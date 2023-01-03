Crow Wing County blames lack of staff for AIS inspection shortfall

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County fell short of meeting its own aquatic invasive species inspection goals by about 4,500 staffed hours in 2022.

The shortfall — amounting to 28% of the nearly 16,000 hours allocated for inspections at 44 public lake accesses across the county — can be blamed on a lack of people willing to work as inspectors, officials said. This means approximately $100,000 in unspent dollars of the $486,842 in state AIS funding available for the program last year will roll over to this summer’s program, when another allocation of $462,000 will come in.

But leaders of the county’s largest lake association disagreed with how those leftover funds should be managed and raised concerns over the long-term sustainability of the program to meet the needs of preventing the spread of AIS in Crow Wing County’s lakes. Some of the most common invasive species found in the lakes area include Eurasian watermilfoil and zebra mussels, with spiny waterflea and starry stonewort becoming more prevalent.

“I think we all agree that the lakes in Crow Wing County are a prime economic engine for the county, and I don’t want to belabor that issue because we all get it,” said Anthony Coffey, president of the Whitefish Area Property Owners Association, during the Dec. 27 County Board meeting. “But the primary objective of the county’s AIS prevention plan — and WAPOA’s and the other lake associations’ — is to prevent new AIS from entering the waters here.

“ … Paying Crow Wing County now for expenses that could be covered by state funds only serves to reduce our ability to fight AIS in the future. We feel strongly that the funds given to Crow Wing County by the state of Minnesota in 2022 should be used in 2022.”

Coffey’s statements followed a Nov. 23 letter from WAPOA informing Crow Wing County it intended to pay about two-thirds of its bill for expanded coverage hours, or those provided at the request of lake associations on days and times not included in the county’s annual AIS plan. The rest of the bill, the association’s board of directors reasoned, should be covered by the money left over due to unfulfilled inspection hours promised by the county on the Whitefish Chain’s seven public landings.

Any lake association can request expanded coverage by AIS inspectors, and those hours are covered as staffing allows. County policy states the cost of staffing those hours would then be billed to the respective lake association. Of the 6,500 total hours requested for extra coverage in 2022, the county provided 2,700, or 41%.

Anthony Coffey, right, president of the Whitefish Area Property Owners Association, speaks via remote access about the concerns of the organization related to Crow Wing County's aquatic invasive species prevention efforts during the Dec. 27, 2022, County Board meeting. Commissioner Paul Koering also participated remotely from his Florida residence. Chelsey Perkins / Brainerd Dispatch

In its own plan, the county allocated 2,628 hours to the Whitefish Chain and fulfilled just under 1,900 of those hours, Fridays through Sundays. WAPOA requested coverage Mondays through Thursdays at six of the landings — five of which are considered high risk for infestation — amounting to 3,300 additional inspection hours. The county provided a little more than 2,000 of those requested hours and billed WAPOA $32,759.

WAPOA however, sent a check for $20,009, which was the remainder of its expanded coverage bill, less the $12,750 in unspent dollars from the county’s plan.

“The county was unable to meet its planned staffing goal,” Coffey said Dec. 27. “It should use those dollars to offset the costs incurred by the lake associations in 2022. By rolling over the unused funds from ‘22 to ‘23, the county is prioritizing its reserves from outside revenue over voluntary contributions made by members of lake associations. Ostensibly, this is an additional tax on lake association members.”

Crow Wing County Land Services Director Gary Griffin answers questions about aquatic invasive species inspections during a Dec. 27, 2022, County Board meeting. Chelsey Perkins / Brainerd Dispatch

WAPOA’s letter also suggested Crow Wing County should consider allotting some of its own money toward AIS prevention, rather than being solely reliant on state funding.

“Given the difficulties in fulfilling both County Plan hours and requested expanded coverage, additional efforts should be undertaken to meet the inspection hours needed to protect our resources,” the letter stated.

Land Services Director Gary Griffin said preliminary plans for the rollover money include purchasing a second mobile decontamination station and a water catchment mat for the existing mobile decontamination station, allowing it to be used at more landings closer to the shore.

“The only way we’ve made purchases like the mobile decon was, we’ve had rollover in the past. That’s how we’ve funded some of that, even though we don’t really budget for that because we do try to meet those hours and there wouldn’t be a lot of rollover,” Griffin said. “When there has been rollover, we’ve tried to improve the program with larger purchases if we had the money.”

The funds could also be used to raise the wages of inspectors by $1-$2 per hour, he said. The county increased inspector wages in 2022 over 2021 already, offering $16 to experienced inspectors and $15 to new ones. The additional wage boost would hopefully increase the number of inspectors, Griffin noted, but would also require reducing the number of coverage hours anyway to compensate for the added cost of each hour.

“Nobody wants to see that either,” Griffin said. “So it’s kind of this delicate dance of trying to get the program to be operated at a very good effectiveness.”

Jessica Shea, operations manager in environmental services, discusses Crow Wing County's aquatic invasive species prevention plan during the Dec. 27, 2022, County Board meeting. Chelsey Perkins / Brainerd Dispatch

The rollover funds could dampen that blow by providing more cushion, he said. Griffin asked commissioners how the department should respond to WAPOA’s actions, given every other lake association paid their expanded coverage bills.

“WAPOA is not the only lake where we didn’t meet our expanded coverage,” Griffin said. “ … So the question not only is for WAPOA. What about the other lakes that paid us for their expanded coverage but we didn’t meet our requirements on those landings, too? Do we cut them a check?”

Chairman Doug Houge asked what the total refund would be. Jessica Shea, operations manager in environmental services, estimated it would be about $15,000, including WAPOA’s unpaid balance.

Commissioner Steve Barrows asks a question about the county's aquatic invasive species plan during the Dec. 27, 2022, County Board meeting. Chelsey Perkins / Brainerd Dispatch

Commissioner Steve Barrows asked whether the agreements between the county and lake associations clearly defined the expectations in this situation. Griffin said he believed it was clear, but noted changes could be made in the 2023 AIS Prevention Plan to assure no questions remained.

“In any agreements, it has to be spelled out very clearly to both parties what’s expected and what’s going to happen if something doesn’t take place,” Barrows said. “And I’m not sure that we’ve reached that level of understanding between the two groups.”

Crow Wing County Administrator Tim Houle speaks about the county's aquatic invasive species prevention efforts during the Dec. 27, 2022, County Board meeting. Chelsey Perkins / Brainerd Dispatch

County Administrator Tim Houle told the board the understanding between the county and lake associations in the past was simple. This circumstance — a six-figure rollover — only reared its head this year with the state of the employment market, he said.

“The only thing I don’t like about this — and I know Mr. Coffey, and I like and I respect Mr. Coffey — this was a unilateral action taken by WAPOA,” Houle said. “That’s not how friends treat each other. We should have had a conversation about it before you sent us a letter saying you’re not going to pay an invoice.”

Commissioner Paul Koering made a motion to not accept WAPOA’s letter and to roll over the funds as the land services department suggested. Commissioner Bill Brekken seconded the motion, which passed 3-1 with Barrows opposed. Commissioner Rosemary Franzen was not present.

Cows out of the barn?

During a review of 2022 AIS efforts at the Dec. 13 committee of the whole meeting, Koering said he remained skeptical about whether inspections actually made an impact in preventing the spread.

“I still contend this is all feel-good stuff, where we feel good about trying to stop a contamination going in a lake,” Koering said. “I contend that the cows are out of the barn already and I think, to me, the money would be well spent for some type of a treatment if there was a treatment or developing some type of a treatment.”

Griffin said there are more than 100 invasive species not yet identified in Crow Wing County. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, about 8% of Minnesota's more than 11,000 lakes are on the infested waters list. Less than 4% of Minnesota lakes are listed as infested with zebra mussels.

Crow Wing County has more than 400 lakes, including all those without public access or those typically not used recreationally. Of that total, 14% are infested with zebra mussels and 5% are infested with milfoil, two of the four species of concern to area lakes.

“While I would say a cow or two are out of the barn, there’s still 100 or 150 cows still in the barn. I don’t know that you want all the cows coming out of the barn. I’ll just put it that way,” Griffin said.

In 2022, the DNR reported three new infested lakes in Crow Wing County, all with zebra mussels: West Rabbit Lake near Cuyuna and Clear and Bass lakes near Jenkins. Also listed were those connected to West Rabbit, including East Rabbit, Turner and Clinker lakes and the Rabbit River.

CHELSEY PERKINS, community editor, may be reached at 218-855-5874 or chelsey.perkins@brainerddispatch.com .