Crow Wing County Board appoints Klang’s pick for chief deputy

BRAINERD — Leadership of the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office in the new year and under a new sheriff is taking shape.

The Crow Wing County Board approved the appointment of Sgt. Andy Bradley as the chief deputy during its Tuesday, Dec. 27, board meeting. Bradley, who’s spent more than 30 years in the sheriff’s office, will be second in command to Eric Klang, the incoming sheriff.

And just after Tuesday’s meeting, Klang took his oath of office with his wife Annette by his side in the quiet second-floor office of the administrative services department. While he won’t officially be the sheriff until 12:01 a.m. Monday, Klang’s first day falls on the federal New Year’s Day holiday when county offices will be closed.

Sheriff-elect Eric Klang takes his oath of office Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, as he's sworn in by Kathy Toensing of Crow Wing County ahead of assuming the role as sheriff at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 2, 2023. Chelsey Perkins / Brainerd Dispatch

“I’m excited to get started and I’m excited about what the future holds here for us,” Klang said. “I’m looking forward to working for our staff. They won’t be working for me. I’ll be working for them. And I’m excited to get going.”

Klang said he selected Bradley for the role of chief deputy because of his leadership skills and ability to bridge divides.

“I think there’s been a lot of stuff that’s been happening or going on in the county the last several years, and I think Andy is a really good cornerstone to help bridge relationships that have been soured, if you will,” Klang said. “ … It’s important that the leader knows to get the right people on the bus in the right seats, and I think Andy will be an excellent choice for a chief deputy. He’s well-respected by the officers and deputies in-house and … in the other agencies, and he’ll do a good job.”

Bradley said his vision for the office includes emphasizing an atmosphere of teamwork.

“We have a lot of great employees at the sheriff’s department and the current administration is part of that. So if anyone knows anything about me in the last 30 years of law enforcement, I’ve always been about working as a group in a teamwork atmosphere,” Bradley said. “That’s what my goal is, is to get us back to that point where we’re back to being a unified team. That includes the Crow Wing County Board, that includes all of the administration, the sheriff’s office and the deputies.”

Bradley, who grew up in southern Crow Wing County on a hobby farm, said he didn’t expect a career in law enforcement when he was younger. His farm life background and knack for fixing things led him to first pursue a career as a mechanic. But life in the metro area wasn’t for him, Bradley said, so he moved back to the area and attended Brainerd Community College, now Central Lakes College, in the law enforcement program after encouragement from friends.

“I jumped in law enforcement right away and I excelled. I never realized how much I enjoyed the law and the criminal aspect of it. It’s just something I flourished in,” Bradley said. “I’m not one of those kids all through high school that was an ‘A’ student. But when I got to college and I got into law enforcement, my grades were stellar because I was so interested in the work.”

Bradley said as he’s advanced in his career, he’s gravitated toward leadership roles and serving as a mentor to newer deputies and leaders.

“When I started in Crow Wing County, I was that guy when I came through the door, no one taught you anything. They handed you a set of keys to a squad car and said good luck, and that was the way it was,” Bradley said. “That was a struggle. A lot of mistakes were made. I learned by my mistakes. … I never wanted anyone to ever do that again. I wanted every officer who walked through that door to have someone they could go to and learn from and ask those questions and not make the same mistakes I made.”

Andy Bradley speaks about his appointment as Crow Wing County chief deputy Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, after the County Board approved his appointment. Bradley has spent more than 30 years with the sheriff's office and previously served as a sergeant. Chelsey Perkins / Brainerd Dispatch

According to background information provided by Bradley, he earned a criminal justice degree in 1990 before first serving with the Staples Police Department between 1991 and 1993. He joined the sheriff’s office in 1992, where he’s served ever since.

In his time with the sheriff’s office, Bradley spent a decade as the operator of the tactical team from 1998-2008. He served as a field training officer between 1998 and 2006 and moved up to field training supervisor between 2006 and 2014. Bradley became an instructor in the use of less lethal force, such as stun guns, in 2000, and continues to train other deputies on this skill. He also served as the supervisor/liaison for the mounted patrol from 2007 to 2020.

Bradley was promoted to a leadership role as the patrol sergeant in 2006 during Klang’s first term as sheriff, and he became the commander of the Crow Wing County Bomb Squad in 2013.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, Bradley has served as a part-time officer with multiple local departments, including Crosby, 1996-2004; Baxter, 2004-18; and Cuyuna, 2020-22.

Bradley pointed to his time leading the bomb squad in particular as great preparation for his new role.

“I basically ran a small department within the sheriff’s department, because we were separate from the sheriff’s office in regards to, we are a state team because we are directed by the state of Minnesota and the FBI,” Bradley said. “ … Doing that for 10 years and being able to build my budgets, buy equipment, keep my manpower training and so forth was separate from my sergeant duties, … it’s one of those things where I love grabbing something that’s a challenge. And I always look to try to make something better than it was when I got it. And I know that I can make this better than it was yesterday, and that’s my goal.”

Klang said beyond appointing Bradley as chief deputy, he doesn’t intend to make many other changes to leadership. Current Chief Deputy Adam Kronstedt will remain a key part of the leadership team, Klang said.

“We’re going to keep the same folks that are in those leadership positions now,” Klang said. “We have really good people there and we’re going to utilize them to their fullest potential to help move the office forward. I’m expecting good things out of them, and of course, they’re expecting good things out of me as well. So I plan on living up to that.”

Klang said during his first 90 days in office, he intends to review current practices and challenges without making sudden or drastic changes.

“People get nervous about making all these changes,” Klang said. “I just kind of want to take the information that I get from our staff about what’s going really well and what’s not, and hopefully get rid of those things that aren’t going well.”

