ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Crow Wing County Board approves change allowing luxury cabins to be sold individually

Edina Realty listing has the lodge for sale for $5.5 million with three bedrooms and six baths and 9,792 square feet. The luxury cabins are listed $1.3 million to $1.5 million.

butternutcabin.jpg
Gary Griffin, Land Services director, said the main lodge would be valued about $5 million and each of the smaller cabins, about 1,300 square feet to about 2,000 square feet, would be valued at $1 million to $2 million each.
Contributed / Edina Realty
Renee Richardson
By Renee Richardson
Today at 5:57 AM

BRAINERD — A conservation development called Butternut DC49 will create seven individual lots and shared space on a former Whitefish Lake Chain resort turned family compound.

The multi-million lodge and homes are on the peninsula point of Butternut Point Road. The Edina Realty listing has the lodge for sale for $5.5 million with three bedrooms and six baths and 9,792 square feet.

A living room with large windows and stone fireplace
A living room provides a look inside the Butternut Properties with the stone fireplace, wood accents and Whitefish views.
Contributed / Edina Realty

The sale listing describes the space as a storybook log lodge.

“Handcrafted from Montana Lodge Pole Pines, every detail of the architectural design and construction process was overseen by Nor-Son with only the finest materials, sourced locally and across the globe were brought together for this spectacular 9792 square foot retreat,” the listing notes.

The property includes more than 2,000 feet of shoreline on Butternut Point, private harbor, gated entrance, flagstone patios, walkways and the seven homes in what Edina Realty describes as a newly forming association to provide the “finest in lakeside living without the outdoor maintenance worries.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Butternutmainlodge.jpg
The two-story lodge listed at $5.5 million was built in 2001 includes a main floor laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors, natural woodwork and six garage spaces in an attached garage. <br/>
Contributed / Edina Realty

The individual luxury cabins overlook a steep slope on Whitefish Lake with the docks and boat slips on the other side of the peninsula with a beach.

The two-story lodge listed at $5.5 million was built in 2001 includes a main floor laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors, natural woodwork and six garage spaces in an attached garage. The yet to be named homeowner association with dues listed of $3,000 quarterly will take care of mowing, snow removal and sanitation. The other homes are smaller and each is listed for sale, ranging from $1.3 million to $1.5 million.

Map of the cabins on Butternut Point
The luxury cabins stretch out along the bluff overlooking Whitefish Lake with a beach on the other side of the peninsula with docks.
Contributed / Crow Wing County

Chris Pence, environmental services manager, outlined the application for the preliminary plat so each home could be sold individually. The county’s Planning Commission recommended approval. Pence said the luxury cabins will remain and be used for residential use on the property the family owned for many years and now wants to sell.

A small harbor off Pig Lake with access for Jet Skis and other watercraft with the cabins behind up the hill.
The Butternut Properties includes a small harbor off Pig Lake,, which was noted specifically as a place for Jet Skis, but which would accommodate kayak launches as well.
Contributed / Edina Realty

Crow Wing County Commissioner Paul Koering asked if the conversion of a resort has ever gone the other way with residential areas changing to resorts. Pence said that hasn’t happened and commercial zoning would be needed to allow for the resort. While Pence said he hasn’t seen new resorts, there have been expansions to existing resorts in the county.

The Butternut Peninsula property has been in family hands and is a high-end development. Gary Griffin, Land Services director, said the main lodge would be valued about $5 million and each of the smaller cabins, about 1,300 square feet to about 2,000 square feet, would be valued at $1 million to $2 million each.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Koering said he knows it’s been happening for some time, but losing the mom and pop resorts reduces the options for people to have that lakeside experience, other than the short-term rental options in the area.

“I don’t like to see it,” Koering said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A kitchen in one of the Butternut properties.
A kitchen in one of the Butternut properties.
Contributed / Edina Realty

The County Board approved the Butternut Properties LLC preliminary plat for the conservation development with eight total lots — the seven individual homes and outlot with approved conditions, which include any Jet Ski slips must be in the bay off Pig Lake, and the eight mooring spaces for the dock must be on Pig Lake and conditions from the 2001 conditional use permit must continue to be adhered to.

An aerial view of the Butternut Peninsula
An aerial view of the Butternut Peninsula showing the sand beach and docks with the luxury cabin homes tucked into the trees.
Contributed / Edina Realty

Renee Richardson, managing editor, may be reached at 218-855-5852 or renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter @DispatchBizBuzz.

Renee Richardson
By Renee Richardson
Renee Richardson is managing editor at the Brainerd Dispatch. She joined the Brainerd Dispatch in 1996 after earning her bachelor's degree in mass communications at St. Cloud State University.
Renee Richardson can be reached at renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com or by calling 218-855-5852 or follow her on Twitter @dispatchbizbuzz or Facebook.
ADVERTISEMENT

