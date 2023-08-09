Highway 210 project could benefit from federal funding

BRAINERD — Looking ahead to the estimated $45 million reconstruction of Highway 210 through Brainerd, the Crow Wing County Board offered a letter of support for a Minnesota Department of Transportation grant application.

At issue is a 4-mile stretch of highway — Highway 210, also known as Washington Street in Brainerd — from Baxter Drive in Baxter to Pine Shores Road in Brainerd. Reconstruction of Highway 210 in Brainerd is planned for 2026-2027.

“Currently, the four-mile segment passing through Brainerd experiences the highest volumes of traffic and associated levels of congestion for all roadways within Crow Wing County,” the county reported in its letter of support. “This combined with limited accommodations for pedestrians, bicyclists, and other multimodal users, makes it challenging to safely travel along or to cross this portion (of) MN210.”

County Highway Engineer Tim Bray said the support letters help in the scoring process for the competitive grant dollars. In a written report to the board, Bray stated the improvements will diminish the risk of fatal and serious injury crashes; create a network of multi-use sidewalks, crosswalks and trails; rehabilitation of the Washington Street bridge; and allow the city of Brainerd to make critical improvements to aging public utility and stormwater systems.

Bray said MnDOT intends to submit an application for $25 million to the federal funding source. The county’s share of costs could be about $500,000, which could be reduced by federal funding with the Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant program.

An earlier MnDOT application to gain money from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant funds competed well but wasn’t successful, Bray said. This multimodal grant provides another opportunity.

After public outreach, the project is moving to a final design. It includes two intersections where the county will participate in costs — at Highway 3 by the East Brainerd Mall where a roundabout is planned and at County Highway 45 , also known as Southeast 13th Street. Bray said the intersection is challenging because it is tight and has a lot of industrial traffic headed south toward the fairgrounds and industrial park.

In other business, the board:

Set a Sept. 12 public hearing to consider vacating a portion of Cataract Street. Vacating a platted road, in this case one that was planned but never built, removes the public interest. The plat “Cinosam Club” was filed in October of 1925. The applicants, Charles and Jill Vigilante, Crawford Street residents, provided signatures of area property owners, in requesting the county action. Charles Vigilante said it was dead land between properties. The road is in the First Assessment District of Unorganized Territory and if completed would have connected to Highway 371. The applicants have the responsibility of putting in a public notice in the newspaper and notifying adjacent property owners and providing proof of that action to the county.

Listed a number of jobs available for replacement staffing with the departures of Starr Jarvis, registered nurse, jail; Kris Karr, highway maintenance technician; Nikki Alich, social worker; and the transfer of Erik Hidalgo, fraud prevention investigator to Land Services as the environmental services coordinator, following the resignation of Janele Waterman.

New hires included Shalan Ramsey, health technician at the jail following the resignation of Betsy Kuta; Wade Martinsen, correctional officer, following resignation of Jennifer Strack; and Justin Thesing, deputy, with the anticipation of vacancy with a promotion of a deputy to sergeant; Brooklyn Jones, probation agent with the resignation of Cameron Behm. Promotions/transfers included Sydney Maciej, probation agent, with the resignation of Kristin Thompson.

Authorized a waiver of liability agreement for Sourcewell, which has been providing training for Crow Wing County employees for safe snowplow driving and safe driving courses at the Minnesota Highway Safety Research Center in St. Cloud. Sourcewell covers the cost of training but asked for the waiver of liability. The agreement covers a five-year period.

A public health nuisance abatement for a cleanup of a Garrison home with more than 100 pet rats was pulled from the agenda after the board learned the property was sold. Public health had reported they were unable to make contact with the occupant after two visits in July.

Approved three property changes. One amended the zoning from agricultural/forestry to rural residential 20 involving 39.8 acres in Maple Grove Township off Leisure Lane. The second, in Oak Lawn Township, was to amend the land use map from rural residential zoning for 10 acres to rural residential zoning for 5 acres for a 40-acre property to sell property to a relative. The third application was the plat of Half Moon Acres in Lake Edward Township into two lots with one having lake access.

Renee Richardson, managing editor, may be reached at 218-855-5852 or renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter @DispatchBizBuzz.