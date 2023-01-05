99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Crow Wing County buys time with temporary jail health care hires

The board's latest actions come after county's jail medical provider declared bankruptcy in late November.

Crow Wing County Jail
The Crow Wing County Jail is located at 313 Laurel St., Brainerd.
Chelsey Perkins / Brainerd Dispatch
Chelsey Perkins
By Chelsey Perkins
January 05, 2023 06:00 AM
BRAINERD — Medical personnel in the Crow Wing County Jail are now temporary county employees in the wake of a provider bankruptcy and early contract termination.

The Crow Wing County Board affirmed the emergency actions undertaken by County Administrator Tim Houle during its Tuesday, Jan. 3, meeting, to temporarily hire five employees previously working for Sartell-based medical services provider MEnD Correctional Care. Houle also agreed to enter a temporary contract with Essentia Health to provide a doctor to oversee the medical work of the nursing and medical technician staff.

“These are short-term options to buy you time so that you can ripen some other options,” Houle told commissioners ahead of the unanimous vote.

The board’s latest actions come after MEnD declared bankruptcy in late November. Last month, the contractor’s employees in the county jail reported to officials they had not received paychecks for two consecutive pay periods. As a result, the county sent a notice of default to MEnD and informed the company all future payments would be withheld unless it paid its staff by Dec. 26. Otherwise, the county would terminate the agreement.

“Our concern was that the jail health program could evaporate around us, and we can’t incarcerate people without a jail health program,” Houle said. “It’s inhumane. So we have to have the jail program.”

Houle said Tuesday the county has since learned paychecks are flowing from MEnD but the company is behind on payroll. Rather than waiting until Feb. 28 for the MEnD contract to end — as the provider had informed the county would occur in the wake of the bankruptcy — the parties mutually agreed to end the contract as of Dec. 31, Houle said.

“Having the termination date be a little bit sooner was to end that uncertainty. And that ended up being good for MEnD and it’s good for us, too,” Houle said after Tuesday’s meeting.

MEnD’s bankruptcy comes after a troublesome year for its owner, Dr. Todd Leonard. Leonard’s medical license was indefinitely suspended in January 2022 amid scrutiny of the provider’s role in the deaths of multiple people held in county jails. None of these deaths occurred in Crow Wing, but the 2018 death of a 26-year-old man in Beltrami County was the catalyst for Leonard’s suspension. According to KARE11, MEnD at one time provided care in more than 40 jails in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.

While Houle said last month Crow Wing County did not share the concerns of other counties with MEnD’s quality of care, staff were exploring other provider options since 2021. One potential provider is Advanced Correctional Healthcare Inc., or ACH, while a second option under consideration is local provider Essentia Health.

Another possibility is Crow Wing County directly hiring medical staff on a permanent basis for the jail, but this also needs more contemplation than the unfolding situation of the surprise bankruptcy allows, county leaders said last month.

Which of these options ends up being the most cost-effective will be one of the factors under consideration as the county moves toward a solution, Houle said, which he hopes will be reached in the next two to six months. The three-month mark would be ideal, he said.

The current proposal in the works with ACH would see the county’s bill for jail medical care rise sharply. Based on an average jail population of 152 inmates with an annual price tag of $1,006,999, ACH’s program would exceed the final year of MEnD’s contract by more than $300,000 while offering fewer services, according to Houle.

By agreeing to work with the county to provide medical doctor oversight, Essentia Health might be in a better position to offer its services as part of a longer-term arrangement, Houle said. There are advantages to working with a community provider, he added, such as continuity of care for inmates, that the county would like to explore.

“I do think once Essentia gets its foot in the door, they are going to be able to see what is all involved in a jail health program more clearly than they can from just looking in from the outside,” Houle said. “And so this is also helping them to see what it is they need to propose.”

CHELSEY PERKINS, community editor, may be reached at 218-855-5874 or chelsey.perkins@brainerddispatch.com .

Chelsey Perkins
By Chelsey Perkins
Chelsey Perkins is the community editor of the Brainerd Dispatch.
Reach her at chelsey.perkins@brainerddispatch.com or at 218-855-5874 and find @DispatchChelsey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
