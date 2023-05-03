Crow Wing County celebrates foster care families and partners

BRAINERD — Each May, since 1988, National Foster Care Month has raised awareness of the foster care system for millions of Americans across the country.

Recognizing and celebrating the role foster homes play in enhancing the lives of children and youth in foster care is an opportunity to broaden awareness and unite individuals and organizations through strong support and recruitment programs.

When parents are unable to keep their children due to crisis, neglect, or abuse, the children enter the foster care system. This system consists of safe homes to take them in and care for them. As of April 1, 2023, there were 67 licensed foster families with 110 children and teens in foster care in Crow Wing County. There continues to be an urgent need for foster and adoptive parents to open their hearts and homes to children in need of a safe environment in which to grow and thrive.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

“There is significant importance of having licensed foster homes as these homes provide a safe, stable living environment for babies to teens while their parents work towards reunification,” said Ronda Kline, Crow Wing County Family Services supervisor, in a news release.

Kline added the need for families who can foster sibling groups and crisis homes is great at this time. Crisis homes are available to take children on short notice for short periods of time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Setting aside the month of May to thank those who are involved in our foster care system is important,” the news release stated. “Folks like our foster parents, family members, volunteers and mentors are essential to our community well-being and keeping our kids safe and cared for. Recognizing all involved is a wonderful way to celebrate the importance of all those who make a meaningful difference in the lives of young people in Crow Wing County.”

Anyone interested in becoming a foster parent or would like to discuss the possibility further, can call 218-824-1154 and speak with Nikki Alich, Crow Wing County child foster care Licensing social worker.