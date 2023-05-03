Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Crow Wing County celebrates foster care families and partners

As of April 1, 2023, there were 67 licensed foster families with 110 children and teens in foster care in Crow Wing County.

Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse
Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse
Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:00 AM

BRAINERD — Each May, since 1988, National Foster Care Month has raised awareness of the foster care system for millions of Americans across the country.

Recognizing and celebrating the role foster homes play in enhancing the lives of children and youth in foster care is an opportunity to broaden awareness and unite individuals and organizations through strong support and recruitment programs.

When parents are unable to keep their children due to crisis, neglect, or abuse, the children enter the foster care system. This system consists of safe homes to take them in and care for them. As of April 1, 2023, there were 67 licensed foster families with 110 children and teens in foster care in Crow Wing County. There continues to be an urgent need for foster and adoptive parents to open their hearts and homes to children in need of a safe environment in which to grow and thrive.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

“There is significant importance of having licensed foster homes as these homes provide a safe, stable living environment for babies to teens while their parents work towards reunification,” said Ronda Kline, Crow Wing County Family Services supervisor, in a news release.

Kline added the need for families who can foster sibling groups and crisis homes is great at this time. Crisis homes are available to take children on short notice for short periods of time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Setting aside the month of May to thank those who are involved in our foster care system is important,” the news release stated. “Folks like our foster parents, family members, volunteers and mentors are essential to our community well-being and keeping our kids safe and cared for. Recognizing all involved is a wonderful way to celebrate the importance of all those who make a meaningful difference in the lives of young people in Crow Wing County.”

Anyone interested in becoming a foster parent or would like to discuss the possibility further, can call 218-824-1154 and speak with Nikki Alich, Crow Wing County child foster care Licensing social worker.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Jury finds Munger guilty of murder
May 03, 2023 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Seated at a table, Gary Grunig links hands with the hearing care provider
Local
The sounds of life: Backus man receives free hearing aids after house fire
May 03, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Local
CLC student honored by ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge
May 03, 2023 05:53 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Izzy Olson uses a putter on the green.
Prep
Girls Golf: Warriors 2nd in wind-swept CLC meet
May 02, 2023 09:11 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Maren Ceynowa
Prep
Softball: Warriors tops Sauk Rapids 14-0
May 02, 2023 09:06 PM
Lake Mille Lacs ice piles up.
Local
Mille Lacs Lake ice on the move
May 02, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Anthony Armstrong tees off at The Pines.
Prep
Area Boys Golf: Armstrong wins title for Pequot Lakes at The Preserve
May 02, 2023 09:02 PM