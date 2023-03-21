99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Crow Wing County Dairy Princess banquet is April 1

Junior Dairy Princess candidates are Kaylee Woitalla and Allison Woitalla. Crow Wing County Dairy Ambassadors candidates are Amber Fleischhacker, Ellie Hoffman and Shelby Mulroy.

Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:00 PM

PIERZ — The Crow Wing County Dairy Princess banquet is 7 p.m. April 1 at the Pierz Ballroom.

Tickets are available for $18 for adults and $12 for children under 12 until March 25, or $20 at the door and may be purchased from any of the following candidates or by calling 218-831-3376.

Junior Dairy Princess candidates are Kaylee Woitalla and Allison Woitalla.

Kaylee Woitalla is 16 and the daughter of Russell and Amber Woitalla. She is a sophomore at Pierz Healy High and a 4-H and FFA member. Kaylee works at S & M Dairy and her favorite dairy product is chocolate milk. She is sponsored by Modern Farm Equipment, Crow Wing County Farm Bureau, Hanneken Insurance and Dano Masonry.

Allison Woitalla is 16 and the daughter of LeRoy and Melissa Woitalla. She is a junior at Brainerd High School and enjoys her agriculture classes, along with her post secondary classes at Central Lakes College. She is an active member of the FFA, 4-H and her church community. Allison's favorite dairy product is chocolate milk. Her sponsors are Associated Milk Producers Incorporated, Coon Creek Builders, Crow Wing Power, Pioneer Lake Mutual Insurance Company and Jerome Marshik.

The Crow Wing County Dairy Ambassadors candidates are Amber Fleischhacker, Ellie Hoffman and Shelby Mulroy.

Amber Fleischhacker, 15, is the daughter of Jill and Jason Fleischhacker. She is a freshman at Brainerd High School and a 4-H and FFA member. Her favorite classes are agriculture and wood shop. Amber's favorite dairy product is cheese. She is sponsored by Al Olson Express, Northland Drilling, Farmers and Merchants State Bank and Wings Cafe.

Ellie Hoffman is the 16-year-old daughter of Curtis and Carle Hoffman. She is a junior at Brainerd High School. Ellie enjoys being an FFA officer. Small animal science is her favorite class and yogurt is her favorite dairy product. Ellie's sponsors are Compeer Financial, Long Prairie Packing, Midwest Machinery and the Pierz Coop.

Shelby Mulroy, 15, is the daughter of Allen and Jessica Mulroy. She is a freshman at Brainerd High School and a member of the gymnastics team. Shelby's favorite subject is language arts and favorite dairy product is ice cream. She is a 4-H and FFA member. Shelby's sponsors are Centrasota Cooperative, Litke Veterinary Services, Segler Tires and Wally Thesing Tours.

