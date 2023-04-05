Crow Wing County Dairy selects princesses and ambassadors at banquet

PIERZ — Allison Woitalla and Kaylee Woitalla were crowned Junior Dairy Princesses at the Crow Wing County Dairy banquet Saturday, April 1, at the Pierz Ballroom in Pierz.

Ellie Hoffman was selected as dairy ambassador and Amber Fleischhacker and Shelby Mulroy were selected as assistant ambassadors.

Arica Caughey was the Milk Pitcher award recipient at the Crow Wing County Dairy Banquet. Contributed

The congeniality award went to Allison Woitalla. Goody’s Gourmet Treats of Brainerd was awarded the Butterknife Award, a business recognized for serving real dairy products. The Milk Pitcher award is given to Arica Caughey for being especially helpful in promoting the dairy industry.

The princesses and ambassadors will be making many appearances in the community over the next year promoting the dairy industry, especially during June Dairy Month.