Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crow Wing County declares local emergency after snowstorm

County announces shelters and resources for those without power.

Lineman working in a bucket
Crow Wing Power lineman Bryan Imdieke prepares to repair an overhead power line Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, on Highway 137 west of Merrifield.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
December 16, 2022 05:13 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Crow Wing County Board Chairman Doug Houge signed a Declaration of Local Emergency for the December winter storm event that caused a significant amount of public and private property damage.

The strong winter storm started Tuesday and continued Wednesday, Dec. 13-14, and dropped heavy snow across the county that lasted until early afternoon Thursday. The heavy snowfall brought down many trees and power lines and thousands in the northern part of Crow Wing County lost power for several days. Local power companies, fire departments, county and city crews all responded to numerous reports due to the wet snow accumulation.

This storm is far from over. Many are still without power and the cleanup could take several weeks.
Crow Wing County Board Chairman

A declaration of local emergency invokes necessary portions of the county’s emergency response and recovery plan which authorizes aid and assistance under those plans. The declaration allows the county to act more quickly to gain funding and assistance for residents and local businesses, the county reported.

“This storm is far from over. Many are still without power and the cleanup could take several weeks," Houge stated in a news release. "It’s such a slow process for crews to work in wet heavy snow.

"It’s very concerning to have all this damage, so many still without power and frigid temps in the forecast. But it is a wonderful thing to watch our communities come together to take care of each other. This declaration will help us continue to focus on those that need help
and those that came in to help.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With so much damage to public infrastructure, Crow Wing County and local jurisdictions are eligible for 75% from the state of Minnesota for eligible expenditures.

Assistance available to residents still without power

  • The Pequot Lakes High School will be open to families and community members to use the locker rooms (including showers and bathrooms) and Wi-Fi access through 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. People are asked to enter Door 4 the Activity Center door.
  • Those families or community members in need of resources (housing, food, non-emergency medical needs, etc.) should contact Crow Wing County at 218-829-4749
  • Emily City Hall is available as an emergency shelter. Contact City Hall at 218-763-2480 and request city hall be opened.
  • The county asks residents to check on neighbors during this time to provide shelter or help them get to temporary community shelters.
Read more about the storm
Snowy trees lit up at night.
Local
Arctic air to follow snowstorm, power outages continue
An arctic front is expected to arrive Sunday, Dec. 18, into Monday, with winds picking up early next week creating wind chills of 30 below.
December 16, 2022 02:03 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast logo
Local
Listen: Restoring power may take days after strong winter storm
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
December 16, 2022 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Line men work on a power line with a lift truck on a snowy road with trees flocked with snow in the background
Local
Restoring power may take days after strong winter storm
Local power companies and fire departments were busy Thursday morning responding to numerous reports of trees and tree limbs falling on power lines after heavy, wet snow accumulated on them.
December 15, 2022 07:34 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Two people walk along a snowy trail in Brainerd.
Local
Brace for more snow in round 2 of winter storm
NWS increases snowfall forecast for storm's second round. Additional snowfall is expected Thursday into Saturday.
December 14, 2022 07:12 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Map showing expected snowfall totals
Weather
Meteorologists warn of wet and wild winter storm beginning Tuesday
The Brainerd lakes area will see some of the area’s first impacts of the storm and is along the corridor expected to see the most snow in the smallest amount of time.
December 12, 2022 07:41 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

Related Topics: WINTER STORMCROW WING COUNTYEMERGENCY SERVICES
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
A screenshot of a United States Postal Service tracking
Local
Customers speak out on post office woes
Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered before Christmas.
December 23, 2022 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
car crash illustration
Local
2-vehicle crash injures Little Falls woman
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.
December 23, 2022 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Wadena Sheriff
Local
Wadena arrest nets 142 grams of methamphetamine
A 44-year-old Isle man was arrested after selling 28 grams of methamphetamine in Wadena County.
December 23, 2022 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Postoffice2.jpg
Local
Mail delivery challenges increase during holiday season
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs