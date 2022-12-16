Crow Wing County declares local emergency after snowstorm

Crow Wing County Board Chairman Doug Houge signed a Declaration of Local Emergency for the December winter storm event that caused a significant amount of public and private property damage.

The strong winter storm started Tuesday and continued Wednesday, Dec. 13-14, and dropped heavy snow across the county that lasted until early afternoon Thursday. The heavy snowfall brought down many trees and power lines and thousands in the northern part of Crow Wing County lost power for several days. Local power companies, fire departments, county and city crews all responded to numerous reports due to the wet snow accumulation.

Local power companies, fire departments, county and city crews all responded to numerous reports due to the wet snow accumulation.

Crow Wing County Board Chairman

A declaration of local emergency invokes necessary portions of the county’s emergency response and recovery plan which authorizes aid and assistance under those plans. The declaration allows the county to act more quickly to gain funding and assistance for residents and local businesses, the county reported.

“This storm is far from over. Many are still without power and the cleanup could take several weeks," Houge stated in a news release. "It’s such a slow process for crews to work in wet heavy snow.

"It’s very concerning to have all this damage, so many still without power and frigid temps in the forecast. But it is a wonderful thing to watch our communities come together to take care of each other. This declaration will help us continue to focus on those that need help

and those that came in to help.”

With so much damage to public infrastructure, Crow Wing County and local jurisdictions are eligible for 75% from the state of Minnesota for eligible expenditures.

Assistance available to residents still without power