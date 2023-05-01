Crow Wing County distributes tax-forfeit surplus revenues

BRAINERD — Cuts of the pie from tax-forfeited surplus revenues for Crow Wing County provide additional funding for school districts, area cities and townships.

The revenue comes from the county’s land management of tax-forfeited properties with land and timber sales.

Exact amounts to be distributed are based upon revenue linked directly to parcels located within individual taxing districts where any land or timber sales occurred, and are apportioned by percentages established in state statute.

In 2022, the county collected $2,874,018.37 in the tax-forfeited revenues. After expenses of $1,821,382.66, the remaining balance of $1,052,635.71 was designated for specific expenditure and split in half.

Fifty percent of the surplus went to county recreation and buildings and building improvements, taking $526,317.86.

County recreation (allowed a maximum of 20% of net proceeds) — $157,895.36,

Buildings and improvements (allowed a maximum 100% of first 50% net proceeds) — $368,422.50.

The remaining 50% was divided between the county’s general fund, schools, cities and townships.

The county’s general fund received 40% of the remaining balance of $210,527.14 while the schools received 40% and cities and townships gained 20%.

County general fund — $210,527.14,

Schools — $210,527.14,

Townships and cities —- $105,263.57.

In total, the county’s portion of the surplus revenues equaled $736,845.