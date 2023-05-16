Crow Wing County eliminates site visit fee

BRAINERD — The Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners recently eliminated the $100 fee to set up a site visit with Land Services Department staff to visit a property before obtaining a land use permit.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

A site visit is an important step in the process of obtaining a permit to improve property. A site visit with county staff helps landowners and contractors understand county ordinance requirements and state statute and rules before investing time and money to apply for a permit.

“We heard loud and clear from our contractors this spring that the $100 site visit fee was a barrier for them to get assistance from County staff,” Crow Wing County Environmental Services Manager Chris Pence said in a news release. “We believe that folks want to do the right thing on their property and site visits really can assist in that.”

The easiest way to set up a site visit is accessing the Crow Wing County website at www.crowwing.gov/217/Permit-Information . The county also has other helpful information on the website such as a shoreland alteration frequently asked questions sheet that explains what can and cannot be done on lakeshore property.

Contact Crow Wing County at 218-824-1010 or visit www.crowwing.us to discuss land use questions.