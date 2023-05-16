99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Crow Wing County eliminates site visit fee

A site visit with county staff helps landowners and contractors understand county ordinance requirements and state statute and rules before investing time and money to apply for a permit.

Dispatch News Brief logo with a stack of papers in the background
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:39 AM

BRAINERD — The Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners recently eliminated the $100 fee to set up a site visit with Land Services Department staff to visit a property before obtaining a land use permit.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

A site visit is an important step in the process of obtaining a permit to improve property. A site visit with county staff helps landowners and contractors understand county ordinance requirements and state statute and rules before investing time and money to apply for a permit.

“We heard loud and clear from our contractors this spring that the $100 site visit fee was a barrier for them to get assistance from County staff,” Crow Wing County Environmental Services Manager Chris Pence said in a news release. “We believe that folks want to do the right thing on their property and site visits really can assist in that.”

The easiest way to set up a site visit is accessing the Crow Wing County website at www.crowwing.gov/217/Permit-Information . The county also has other helpful information on the website such as a shoreland alteration frequently asked questions sheet that explains what can and cannot be done on lakeshore property.

Contact Crow Wing County at 218-824-1010 or visit www.crowwing.us to discuss land use questions.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Mother’s Day fire leaves Brainerd family homeless
May 16, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
People fill many of the chairs in the gallery at Baxter City Hall
Local
Baxter City Council: Residents seek more time for road project, city notes costs will increase
May 16, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
blotter-33.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - May 16
May 16, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Izzy Olson
Prep
Girls Golf: Olson leads CLC Championship after 1st round
May 15, 2023 10:12 PM
072121.N.BD.Smoke1.jpg
Local
MPCA issues air quality alert for May 16
May 15, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Road signs at the Highway 210 and Inglewood Drive intersection.
Local
Look for changes to Highway 210 lane closures at Inglewood Drive starting May 17
May 15, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Gallery-Brainerd-Graduation-2021 (44).JPG
Local
Area graduation rates top state average
May 12, 2023 06:55 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke