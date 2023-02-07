99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Crow Wing County encourages taxpayers to verify mailing addresses

Property owners to check their mailing addresses online at Crow Wing County Property Information to ensure the county has the correct mailing address.

Dispatch News Brief logo with a stack of papers in the background
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
February 07, 2023 04:00 PM
Share
BRAINERD — Crow Wing County property owners will soon be receiving their annual property tax statement for taxes due this year and their notice of property valuation and classification for taxes payable next year.

The Land Services Department is asking property owners to check their mailing addresses online at Crow Wing County Property Information to ensure the county has the correct mailing address so that there are no delays in getting important property tax information. If an error is found residents can call the county’s Customer Service Team at 218-824-1010 or email their address change to landservices@crowwing.us .

Taxpayers are encouraged to contact the Land Services Department with any questions they may have about their property’s valuation and classification. Taxpayers may contact Land Services at 218-824-1010, by email at landservices@crowwing.us, or by visiting the website at www.crowwing.us

CROW WING COUNTYGOVERNMENT AND POLITICSTAXES
By Dispatch staff report
