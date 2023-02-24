Crow Wing County establishes priority bridge list
The projects, listed for replacement, repair or removal, are eligible for federal, state or local funding.
BRAINERD — Crow Wing County has a list of bridges considered high priority to replace, rehabilitate or remove as funding becomes available.
The bridge projects are also eligible for federal, state or town bridge funding. The Crow Wing County Board established the priority list at its Feb. 14 meeting.
Projects include:
- Lower Dean Lake Road at Dean Brook for a total cost of $366,064, with proposed construction work in 2023.
- Highway 31, Rabbit Lake Narrows, cost of $1,272,000, proposed for 2026.
- Highway 36, Mud Brook, cost of $664,000, proposed for 2028.
- Koering Road, Nokasippi River, cost of $1,028,000, proposed for 2028 or later.
- Roosevelt Drive, Crooked Creek, cost $606,000, proposed for 2028 or later.
- Highway 22, Canyon Creek, cost $289,000, proposed for 2023.
- Jordan Road, Whiteley Creek, cost $356,000, proposed for 2028 or later.
- Leisure Lane, Nokasippi River, cost $433,000, proposed for 2028 or later.
- County Road 136, Daggett Brook, cost $825,000, proposed for 2028.
- Highway 66, Daggett Brook, cost $825,000, proposed for 2026.
- Highway 3, Mississippi River, cost $500,000, proposed for 2026.