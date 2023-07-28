Crow Wing County Fair kicks off 150th anniversary celebration Aug. 1

BRAINERD — The Crow Wing County Fair is just a few days away, and this year’s spectacle will mark its 150th anniversary since it began in 1873.

This year, fair management is trying something new, with grandstand performances from Tracy Byrd and American Idol alum Alex Miller.

To put on shows like that, the fair needs to increase security and power to operate a special stage. It’s a big undertaking and considerably more work than in previous years, said Gary Doucette, general manager.

Brainerd Elks member Herman Wisneski carries in water to the Elks building Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

“None of this happens without the staff,” Doucette said.

Fair attendance has been around 70,000 in recent years, according to Doucette.

The grandstand has hosted activities like demolition derbies, bull riding and rodeos, and they regularly try new things to attract new people, said grandstand and kids’ day coordinator Kris Doucimo.

For the last three years, kids’ day has hosted a racing derby with radio control cars. New this year is a treasure hunt and a digging for coins activity, Doucimo said, along with finger painting, bike giveaway and a coloring contest. Kids’ day is Aug. 5.

There will also be a small stage for storytimes, with two books being read each hour, said board president Sharon Ryappy, as well as a musical garden on the east side of the fair, where kids can play with drums, chimes and a xylophone.

The fair has plenty of adult attractions, but kids have had little to do besides go on rides, Ryappy said, and the new additions will give them a space to calm down.

Starting 150 years ago, the fair was exclusively an occasion to have your agricultural products and animals judged. They would judge horses and cattle, like today, but there was also machinery, furniture, and byproducts like butter and cream, Ryappy said.

It has grown into a celebration of local cultural heritage, arts and crafts, entertainment, music, food and more, she said.

The carnival aspect of the fair was brought on when it was located on Mill Avenue where Memorial Park is now, as well as classic fair foods. The fair has been hosted at five known locations in Brainerd since 1872. At its Mill Avenue location in the mid-20th century, the fair had a half-mile oval race track and only a handful of buildings.

At its current location in south Brainerd, the goal is to always improve not just the attractions but also the facilities. The grandstand has been added, along with the free stage near the south entrance sponsored by Mills Automotive Group, Ryappy said.

The Crow Wing County booth in the Industrial 1 building south entrance will have pictures and articles from throughout the fair’s history. Fairgoers can also sign up there for a daily $250 gift card giveaway, which replaced the medallion search a few years ago for a fairer chance to win, Ryappy said.

The Baja Rally Races are one part of the fair that Ryappy remembers happening since long before her 10-year tenure on the board.

In its full history, the fair has only missed two years, Ryappy said — in 2020 because of COVID-19 and an unknown year in the 1930s or 1940s, possibly because of World War II.

New this year in the fine arts building and judging is a Scandinavian category, with a $50 award for each category sponsored by the Sons of Norway.

The Sons of Norway will also be at the fair each day in Industrial Building 5, where fairgoers can see demonstrations of Scandinavian folk arts like rosemaling (decorative folk painting), chip carving and weaving.

“Everything has grown,” said Liz Holt, superintendent of fine arts. “And every year we strive to have something new.”

Photography was previously displayed in the fine arts building but is now in the former Hardy building, leaving more room for handmade art and creations, Holt said.

Holt says she enjoys seeing younger people learn skills typically associated with older generations, like canning, baking and knitting. She would like to encourage anyone unsure about submitting something they’ve made to do so.

“It doesn’t hurt to try; it’s not really about the prize money,” she said. “Everything is ‘good enough.’”

Condensed timeline from 1872-present

The first Crow Wing County Fair took place on Oct. 5, 1872. According to a story in the Brainerd Tribune, organizers said, “We expect to have crowds of folks from abroad, to see what we can do in this line, and we can assure them in advance that they may look out for a big surprise.”

In 1884, the county’s Agricultural Society decided to move the fair from Crow Wing to Brainerd. Before this, county fairs were also in Crosby and Pequot Lakes.

“It is to be hoped that the citizens generally will take an interest in the move and make it a success,” the Brainerd Dispatch wrote at the time.

The fifth annual county fair took place Sept. 21-22, 1889. There were running races, music, bare-back ox rides and shooting competitions, the Brainerd Dispatch reported.

The following year, the Brainerd Dispatch wrote, “the Crow Wing county fair which ended on Saturday evening was one of the most successful of any previous occasion in point of attendance and display.”

In 1899, M. K. Swartz, owner of Brainerd’s Central Drug Store, purchased 80 acres of land on Oak Street for the new county fairgrounds.

“In the enclosure (Swartz) will construct a half-mile track… Inside the race track he will construct a bicycle track, and inside the bicycle track will fit up excellent base ball grounds. His plans also include the building of a amphitheater capable of seating at least a thousand people,” the Brainerd Dispatch reported.

The fair was hosted at the Brainerd Armory in 1938, and from 1939-1961 it was located on Mill Avenue, where Memorial Park is now.

“If the (Northwest Paper Mill) decides to use the current site, the fair and its buildings will be moved to a new location on Hwy 218 just south of Brainerd,” the Brainerd Daily Dispatch reported on August 10, 1957.

Since 1962, the fair has been at its present location of 2000 South 13th Street.

