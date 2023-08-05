Crow Wing County Fair on Saturday, 2023 klick! Gallery

1 of 53: Crow Wing County Fair Saturday 2023 (12).JPG People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

2 of 53: Last night of Fair 5 080723.jpg A girl pets a Crow Wing County Mounted Patrol horse Saturday, Aug. 5. 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

4 of 53: Last night of Fair 6 080723.jpg A girl pets a Crow Wing County Mounted Patrol horse Saturday, Aug. 5. 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

5 of 53: Last Day of Fair 1 080723.jpg Kids enjoy a roller coaster ride at the midway on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

6 of 53: Last Day of Fair 2 080723.jpg People enjoy a ride at the midway on the last night of the fair Saturday, Aug. 6, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

8 of 53: Last Day of Fair 3 080723.jpg Vehicles compete in Baja Rally races Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

11 of 53: Crow Wing County Fair Saturday 2023 (47).JPG Vehicles compete in Baja Rally racing Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

17 of 53: Crow Wing County Fair Saturday 2023 (45).JPG Vehicles compete in Baja Rally racing Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

50 of 53: Crow Wing County Fair Saturday 2023 (42).JPG Vehicles compete in Baja Rally racing Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

51 of 53: Crow Wing County Fair Saturday 2023 (43).JPG Vehicles compete in Baja Rally racing Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

52 of 53: Crow Wing County Fair Saturday 2023 (44).JPG Vehicles compete in Baja Rally racing Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch