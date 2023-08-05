Crow Wing County Fair on Saturday, 2023 klick! Gallery

Crow Wing County Fair Saturday 2023 (12).JPG
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
A girl pets a Crow Wing County Mounted Patrol horse Saturday, Aug. 5. 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
A girl pets a Crow Wing County Mounted Patrol horse Saturday, Aug. 5. 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kids enjoy a roller coaster ride at the midway on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People enjoy a ride at the midway on the last night of the fair Saturday, Aug. 6, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People enjoy games at the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Vehicles compete in Baja Rally races Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Vehicles compete in Baja Rally racing Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Vehicles compete in Baja Rally racing Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People enjoy the midway Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Vehicles compete in Baja Rally racing Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Vehicles compete in Baja Rally racing Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Vehicles compete in Baja Rally racing Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Vehicles compete in Baja Rally racing Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch