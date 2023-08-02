Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Crow Wing County Fair Wednesday 2023 klick! Gallery

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Today at 10:04 PM
A child interacts with a goat.
Crow Wing County Fair goat 080423.jpg
Gunner Gaets makes friends with a goat Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Flower entries at the fair.
Crow Wing County Fair Flowers 080423.jpg
Flowers are on display Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
A boy and his chicken interact with people.
Crow Wing County Fair chicken 080423.jpg
Emelia Stienka pets one of Tanis Jansen's chickens, a speckled sussex named Elizabeth, on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Couples dance in front of a stage while the band performs on stage.
Crow Wing County Fair Dancing 080423.jpg
Couples dance while Alan Godage and Sundown perform Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
The midway at night
Crow Wing County Fair Midway 080423.jpg
People enjoy rides and games at the midway Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
A horse with her owner in the stalls.
Crow Wing County Fair Horse 080423.jpg
Whitney Dalland pets her horse Kia at her stall Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
A stalk of corn has a tag on it.
Crow Wing County Fair Variety no rain 080423.jpg
An entry for tallest corn stalk, with humorous commentary about the lack of rain this season, is on display Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Tracy Byrd performs on stage.
Crow Wing County Fair Tracy Byrd 080423.jpg
Tracy Byrd performs Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People enjoy the midway Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Crow Wing County Fair Midway at night Wednesday 2023 (2).JPG
People enjoy the midway Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People enjoy the midway Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Crow Wing County Fair Midway at night Wednesday 2023 (3).jpg
People enjoy the midway Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People enjoy the midway Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Crow Wing County Fair Midway at night Wednesday 2023 (4).JPG
People enjoy the midway Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People enjoy the midway Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Crow Wing County Fair Midway at night Wednesday 2023 (1).JPG
People enjoy the midway Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Midway rides at night create light trails.
Crow Wing County Fair 2023 Midway 1 080523.jpg
Midway rides in the evening create light trails when using a slow camera shutter speed Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Midway rides at night create light trails.
Crow Wing County Fair 2023 Midway 3 080523.jpg
Midway rides in the evening create light trails when using a slow camera shutter speed Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Midway rides at night create light trails.
Crow Wing County Fair 2023 Midway 2 080523.jpg
Midway rides in the evening create light trails when using a slow camera shutter speed Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Midway rides at night create light trails.
Crow Wing County Fair 2023 Midway 5 080523.jpg
Midway rides in the evening create light trails when using a slow camera shutter speed Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Midway rides at night create light trails.
Crow Wing County Fair 2023 Midway 6 080523.jpg
Midway rides in the evening create light trails when using a slow camera shutter speed Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Midway rides at night create light trails.
Crow Wing County Fair 2023 Midway 4 080523.jpg
Midway rides in the evening create light trails when using a slow camera shutter speed Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
