Crow Wing County Genealogical Society hopes for new members

BRAINERD—The Crow Wing County Genealogical Society has planned to host upcoming activities open to the public in hopes of finding new members curious about their family history.

On July 8, the group will clean gravestones at Oak Land cemetery, across from Crow Wing State Park on Highway 371, from 10 a.m. to noon. Anyone is welcome to join.

Brainerd’s FamilySearch library branch has two microfilm/microfiche readers and two computers available, as well as free access to family history websites with expensive individual subscriptions, like American Ancestors and Newspapers.com.

The center is within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 101 W. Buffalo Hills Lane and is open to the public on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

FamilySearch is an international, nonprofit organization with over 4,000 chapters operated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Its website offers free genealogical records and education.

Brainerd's FamilySearch branch library has two computers and two microfilm/microfiche readers available for use, June 28, 2023. Hannah Ward / Brainerd Dispatch

Searching out and documenting at least four generations of your family is good advice for everyone, said Jan Tropp, the consultant and former director of the society, and it’s especially important to the church that people seek out their history.

In addition to the equipment, the library contains alphabetized obituaries from county newspapers and resources like educational books on language conversion and researching genealogy.

Crow Wing County Genealogical Society was organized in 1977 by 12 people, including former Minnesota Gov. C. Elmer Anderson and Lucille Kirkeby, who stepped down recently after having served in every office in the organization during her decades of membership.

About seven to 10 members have shown up for recent meetings, according to society president Nick Reindl.

“COVID brought things to a grinding halt, and it’s hard to get momentum back,” he said.

The group is planning a public open house for this fall with a guest speaker yet to be announced. In March, Charles Black Lance, a former Brainerd school board member, spoke about how Native Americans can research their history.

Members of the Crow Wing County Genealogical Society meet on the fourth Thursday of March, May, August and October. In April, June, July and September, the group hosts informal get-togethers for sharing research, and they are open to any non-members interested in learning about genealogy.

Members pay a $12 annual fee, which includes an emailed quarterly newsletter of useful information for research. A family membership with a physical, mailed copy of the newsletter is $15 per year.

“It’s a resource for very nominal investment that can yield tremendous benefits,” Reindl said.

Alphabetized obituaries in the FamilySearch library in Brainerd, June 28, 2023. Hannah Ward / Brainerd Dispatch

One day, a man came in wanting to organize the research stored on his personal computer. Reindl introduced him to FamilySearch, and he was able to trace his family back 15 generations — he was “elated” when he left, Reindl said.

Reindl discovered his grandfather emigrated to the United States at 16 years old, and he said he couldn’t imagine his own grandson of the same age leaving home right now.

He also uncovered property records of land his grandfather bought in Colorado, unbeknownst to the rest of the family.

“In your youth, you don’t ask living relatives questions,” Reindl said. “When they’re gone, you have a lot to ask.”

Read More by Hannah Ward





Diving into his family history also changed how Reindl thought about vacations, he said. On the Find a Grave website, a database of cemetery records, he saw a low quality picture of a headstone and considered making a trip to South Dakota to take a new photo.

Jan Burton, the group’s secretary, joined in hopes of locating her paternal grandfather Fred, who left her dad when he was young.

In her search, she discovered other relatives who were completely unknown to her, like Al Ullman, a former U.S. representative for Oregon. Fred’s whereabouts remain a mystery.

“Everybody runs into brick walls — Fred — but we help each other with research,” Burton said.

Finding Your Roots, a television show exploring celebrities’ family history with Henry Louis Gates Jr., has been airing since 2012 and definitely sparked people’s interest in learning more about their own ancestors, Burton said.

Hannah Ward can be reached at hannah.ward@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5851.