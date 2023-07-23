Crow Wing County Genealogical Society meets July 27

BRAINERD — The Crow Wing County Genealogical Society will meet Thursday, July 27, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, FamilySearch Center, 101 Buffalo Hills Lane, Brainerd.

Research and social time will begin at 6 p.m. with the meeting to follow at 7 p.m. The meeting will be about what's new at FamilySearch and other research topics with discussion to follow.

The research library is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays with members of the Society or staff available to assist. Guests are welcome. Call 218-828-0365 with questions.