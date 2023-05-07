99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Crow Wing County Highway 1 resurfacing project to begin May 9

Paving operations are scheduled to continue through May 24.

Road construction sign, low angle view
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 8:00 AM

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County entered into a contract with Anderson Brothers Construction for the resurfacing of County Highway 1 from the west county line to Highway 66.

Paving operations are scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 9, and continue through May 24. This schedule is subject to variability based upon weather and other factors.

During construction, the road will remain open to traffic.

For the safety of the workers and the traveling public, there will be lane closures and the potential for traffic delays. The Crow Wing County Highway Department asks motorists to use alternate routes if possible.

The county will post construction updates on the highway department website at www.crowwing.us/149/Current-Projects .

For more information, go online or call the highway department at 218-824-1110.

By Dispatch staff report
