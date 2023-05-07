Crow Wing County Highway 1 resurfacing project to begin May 9

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County entered into a contract with Anderson Brothers Construction for the resurfacing of County Highway 1 from the west county line to Highway 66.

Paving operations are scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 9, and continue through May 24. This schedule is subject to variability based upon weather and other factors.

During construction, the road will remain open to traffic.

For the safety of the workers and the traveling public, there will be lane closures and the potential for traffic delays. The Crow Wing County Highway Department asks motorists to use alternate routes if possible.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

The county will post construction updates on the highway department website at www.crowwing.us/149/Current-Projects .

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, go online or call the highway department at 218-824-1110.

