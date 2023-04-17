Crow Wing County highway maintenance activities for the week of April 17

BRAINERD — County maintenance crews will perform crack sealing operations on County Highway 8, south of State Highway 18, in Nokay Lake Township to County Highway 22, in Garrison Township throughout the week.

County maintenance crews will perform brush and nuisance tree removal/cleanup along county roads throughout the week.

Sweeping operations will be taking place on various county roads throughout the week.

Gravel road-smoothing is scheduled throughout the week on county-maintained gravel roads.

County maintenance crews will be patching potholes on various county roads throughout the week. Crews will be pulling over and stopping frequently on the shoulders of the roads, to perform the patching work. Loose patching material debris may be present.

Motorists are advised to stay alert, slow down and be prepared for unexpected circumstances while driving near crews working.

Spring road load limits are in effect on all county and township roads.

County snowplows are still prepared and ready if snow or ice conditions become present.

All maintenance work is weather sensitive and subject to delay or change.

For further information on the county highway system, or to report a roadway issue, contact the Highway Department at 218-824-1110 or visit the Crow Wing County website at www.crowwing.us .