Crow Wing County Historical Society’s annual meeting is April 25

BRAINERD — After a three-year absence, the Crow Wing County Historical Society will conduct its 96th annual meeting at 6 p.m. April 25 at the Brainerd American Legion.

The last in-person annual meeting was conducted in 2019 with COVID-19 concerns canceling the event for three years. This year's meeting will be preceded by a 5 p.m. social hour.

John Erickson, of the Brainerd Public Schools archivist, will speak on the district's sesquicentennial celebration.

Society members will elect three members to the board. Crow Wing County Historical Society Board President Don Samuelson and Executive Director Hillary Swanson will give brief updates on the society.

Dinner will be chicken or roast beef served with salad, baked potato, vegetable blend, dinner roll, dessert, water and coffee at a cost of $35 per person. Invitations will go out to members. Non-members may contact the museum at 218-829-3268 or 320 Laurel St. Tickets will not be available at the door. The last date of purchase for tickets is April 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

A silent auction will be conducted at the dinner.