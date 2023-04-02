99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Crow Wing County Historical Society’s annual meeting is April 25

The last in-person annual meeting was conducted in 2019 with COVID-19 concerns canceling the event for three years.

Crow Wing County Historical Society Museum and Research Library exterior
The Crow Wing County Historical Society Museum and Research Library is located at 320 Laurel St. in Brainerd.
Frank Lee / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:57 PM

BRAINERD — After a three-year absence, the Crow Wing County Historical Society will conduct its 96th annual meeting at 6 p.m. April 25 at the Brainerd American Legion.

The last in-person annual meeting was conducted in 2019 with COVID-19 concerns canceling the event for three years. This year's meeting will be preceded by a 5 p.m. social hour.

John Erickson, of the Brainerd Public Schools archivist, will speak on the district's sesquicentennial celebration.

Society members will elect three members to the board. Crow Wing County Historical Society Board President Don Samuelson and Executive Director Hillary Swanson will give brief updates on the society.

Dinner will be chicken or roast beef served with salad, baked potato, vegetable blend, dinner roll, dessert, water and coffee at a cost of $35 per person. Invitations will go out to members. Non-members may contact the museum at 218-829-3268 or 320 Laurel St. Tickets will not be available at the door. The last date of purchase for tickets is April 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

A silent auction will be conducted at the dinner.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Apple Classical Music graphic with musicians playing violins
Local
Tech Savvy: Could Apple be releasing a VR/AR headset soon?
April 02, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Ron Kresha
Local
Reps. Schultz and Kresha announce town hall tour for legislative break
April 02, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-News General graph
Local
Journalist Erica Gies to be guest speaker for Happy Dancing Turtle event
April 02, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Battle of the Books 1
Local
Battle of the Books: Kids summer reading competition comes to Brainerd
March 31, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Peder Thusholt
Local
Second chances: ‘Give God a chance’
April 01, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd Boys Basketball vs Sauk Rapids on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Brainerd.
Prep
Boys Basketball: Pecarich gets back-to-back All-Area Player of the Year
April 01, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Pequot Lakes Boys Basketball against Albany in the Class 2A State Quarterfinals Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Williams Arena.
Prep
Boys Basketball: Pequot Lakes and Brainerd dominate All-Area First Team
April 01, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom