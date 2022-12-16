Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crow Wing County Jail medical staff working without pay after provider bankruptcy

MEnD’s bankruptcy comes after a troublesome year for its owner, whose medical license was indefinitely suspended.

Crow Wing County Jail
The Crow Wing County Jail is located at 313 Laurel St., Brainerd.
Chelsey Perkins / Brainerd Dispatch file photo
Chelsey Perkins
By Chelsey Perkins
December 16, 2022 04:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County officials are scrambling to make sure medical treatment for people housed in the county jail is not interrupted and the staff members providing care are paid.

Described as an emergency situation by County Administrator Tim Houle, the Sartell-based medical services provider MEnD Correctional Care quit paying its staff after declaring bankruptcy late last month. This includes four nurses and three medical technicians assigned to the Crow Wing County Jail, who thus far have continued to show up for work despite not earning a paycheck for two consecutive pay periods. Mental health providers included in the contract are no longer providing services, according to Houle.

“We are in a difficult position with our nursing staff as they are not being paid, so when they show up for each shift, it’s kind of a bonus for us at this point,” said Heath Fosteson, jail administrator, during the County Board’s Tuesday, Dec. 13, committee of the whole meeting. “So this is something that we’ve got to navigate relatively quickly to keep our services going as best we can.”

More Crow Wing County coverage
Assistant county attorney speaks in county boardroom
Local
Capacity constraints in juvenile detention present challenge for Crow Wing County
Assistant County Attorney Anne Soberg said while the county engages in preventative efforts and seeks to divert juveniles from facilities when appropriate, there are some cases for which planning is not possible.
December 23, 2022 05:45 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Krista Jones speaks at the podium
Local
Crow Wing County Board supports probation funding overhaul efforts
All 87 county boards were being asked to back the effort led by the Association of Minnesota Counties.
December 18, 2022 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
112819.PEJ.FacesLincoln (1).JPG
Local
Crow Wing County sells K-9 Lincoln to departing sheriff
Lincoln joined the sheriff’s office in 2019 — not as a traditional K-9 involved in searches and apprehensions, but as a service dog intended to help calm people in stressful situations.
December 18, 2022 02:50 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Woman speaks at podium
Local
Shifting tax burden, property value spikes highlight county levy public hearing
Some residents are facing such substantial tax increases, they are concerned about how much longer they can stay in their homes.
December 16, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Thanks to the voters
I want to thank my friends and neighbors in northern Crow Wing County for entrusting me with the responsibility to serve you. Now the work begins.
November 30, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Jon Lubke
Rosemary Franzen headshot
Local
County commissioner’s campaign violations were inadvertent, panel rules
For the campaign finance reporting violation, the panel imposed a fine of $50. The door hanger disclosure issue resulted in a $100 fine.
November 25, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Election judges examine a ballot
Local
Beefed-up post-election review returns perfect match with machine tally
The count is a manual audit of paper ballots in randomly selected precincts for specific offices to determine the accuracy of the voting system prescribed by state law.
November 22, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Satellite image of lakeshore property
Local
County Board says no to extra environmental review of Trout Lake land, but a grant could protect it anyway
Since the project did not meet the threshold to automatically require the environmental assessment process, the local government was tasked with determining whether to recommend the worksheet be completed.
November 16, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Jon Lubke headshot
Local
Crow Wing County Board District 2: Lubke defeats Sylvester to join County Board
Lubke will be a first-time commissioner, taking the place of Commissioner Bill Brekken to represent northern Crow Wing County.
November 09, 2022 02:08 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Steve Barrows headshot
Local
Crow Wing County Board District 3: Barrows to return to County Board table
Looking ahead to a second term, Barrows said his top issue is addressing issues with the workforce.
November 09, 2022 01:47 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Eric Klang celebrates with supporters.
Local
Crow Wing County Sheriff: Klang soundly defeats incumbent Goddard
The police chief said when he returns to the post as top law enforcement officer in the county, the mission is the same, but the challenges are different.
November 09, 2022 12:59 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: CWC Board secret voting
People of Crow Wing County, we can do much, much better than this, so let’s do it.
November 05, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Dottie Smith
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Reelect Franzen
Dedication and paying attention to what people want are what Rosemary Franzen’s known for.
November 05, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Ronald Metzen
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Franzen for county commissioner
I get to see her in action when she regularly attends the Lake Edward Town Board meetings and I think she is very responsive to our needs.
November 05, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Dennis Johnson
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: We need Franzen
Rosemary consistently demonstrates the kind of sound judgment we need.
November 05, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Mark Young
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Support Franzen
Rosemary Franzen looks out for her district and I, for one, appreciate it.
November 02, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Loni Burnard
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Reelect Rosemary Franzen
Rosemary Franzen listened, she understood and advocated for me.
November 02, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Vicki Serum
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Lubke devoted to helping
Jon Lubke has devoted the rest of his life to helping others in many ways.
October 29, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Don Bye
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: My friend Robin Sylvester
Robin Sylvester will give you new vision, new outlook, new ideas, and a new face in the government.
October 29, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Dottie Smith
Rosemary Franzen sits at a table
Local
Crow Wing County Board District 4: Decades of experience an asset for county, Franzen says
County Commissioner Rosemary Franzen said she’s proud of what’s been accomplished during her tenure, but there’s work left to do and she wants to be there to continue that work.
October 29, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Troy Scheffler sitting at a table
Local
Crow Wing County Board District 4: Scheffler says County Board needs fresh eyes, more transparency
Protecting people's constitutional rights and fighting for the public interest would guide Troy Scheffler if he were to serve as a county commissioner, he says.
October 29, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Crow Wing County Board - Oct. 25, 2022
Local
County invites cities, townships to weigh in on short-term rental regulations again
Crow Wing County commissioners will hear public comments at their next committee of the whole meeting Nov. 15.
October 27, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Supporting Lubke
Jon Lubke's insight, willingness to listen and provide positive solutions will be an asset to our district.
October 26, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Mark Jurchen
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Erickson for county commissioner
Tad Erickson has shown that he can work through complex issues toward effective solutions that benefit our residents and community.
October 26, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Mitch Brinks
Robin Sylvester speaks during an interview
Local
County Board candidate Sylvester touts budgetary experience, focus on ethics
Sylvester is one of two candidates seeking to represent District 2 on the County Board. The other candidate is Jon Lubke.
October 26, 2022 04:30 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Jon Lubke sitting at a table
Local
Helping others drives Crow Wing County Board campaign, Lubke says
Lubke is one of two candidates to represent District 2 on the County Board. The other candidate is Robin Sylvester. District 2 covers northwestern Crow Wing County, including the cities of Crosslake, Breezy Point, Pequot Lakes, Jenkins and Nisswa.
October 26, 2022 04:30 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
County board members and staff stand in boardroom.
Local
Crow Wing County earns national Triple Crown financial award
The award recognizes governments who have received three awards from the Government Finance Officers Association
October 25, 2022 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Gavel.jpg
Local
Lubke mailer with CLC postage basis of Sylvester campaign complaint
The order issued by Administrative Law Judge Eric L. Lipman stated some of Robin Sylvester’s claims did not establish prima facie — or on their face — violations of the Fair Campaign Practices Act, while other claims were beyond the jurisdiction of the Minnesota Office of Administrative Hearings.
October 25, 2022 06:15 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
2933168+courtroom-gavel59.jpg
Local
Judge finds probable cause for 2 campaign law violations by Franzen in County Board race
Commissioner Rosemary Franzen failed to file an initial campaign finance report within 14 days of spending more than $750 and failed to disclose on her door hangers a mailing address or a website at which a mailing address could be found for the committee that prepared and paid for the material.
October 25, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Lubke for County Commissioner District 2
Jon Lubke is a total family man, active church member, friend and respected person in the county.
October 22, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter G. Mann

MEnD’s bankruptcy comes after a troublesome year for its owner, Dr. Todd Leonard. Leonard’s medical license was indefinitely suspended in January amid scrutiny of the provider’s role in the deaths of multiple people held in county jails. None of these deaths occurred in Crow Wing, but the 2018 death of a 26-year-old man in Beltrami County was the catalyst for Leonard’s suspension. According to KARE11, MEnD at one time provided care in more than 40 jails in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.

While Houle said after Tuesday’s meeting that Crow Wing County did not share the concerns of other counties with MEnD’s quality of care, staff were exploring other provider options since last year. One potential provider is Advanced Correctional Healthcare Inc., or ACH, while a second option under consideration is local provider Essentia Health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fosteson said Tuesday he was waiting for an updated bid from ACH, which provided a cost estimate based on a daily population of 220 inmates — significantly more expensive than the county’s contract with MEnD. The jail hasn’t housed this many inmates for quite some time, Fosteson said, so he provided six years of historical data to ACH to make adjustments.

County staff sit at a table in the boardroom
Sheriff's Chief Deputy Adam Kronstedt, left; Lt. Troy Schilling, assistant jail administrator; Jail Administrator Heath Fosteson; and Community Services Director Kara Terry present information Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, about the current medical provider in the county jail and possible alternatives during the County Board's committee of the whole meeting.
Chelsey Perkins / Brainerd Dispatch

The provider submitted an updated proposal Wednesday based on an average population of 152 inmates with an annual price tag of $1,006,999, which still exceeds 2022’s contract with MEnD by more than $300,000.

The one-page proposal lacked the detail necessary to compare with the current contract, although Houle said after Tuesday’s meeting ACH appeared to be offering less services. Meanwhile, Fosteson said several counties are inundating ACH with requests in response to MEnD’s actions, which is slowing things down. But Crow Wing County would be toward the top of the provider’s list to complete an agreement, he said, because the county began the process earlier than others.

Officials told the County Board they were not yet ready to recommend either alternative provider, as more information was needed. Another possibility is Crow Wing County directly hiring medical staff for the jail, but this also needs more contemplation than the unfolding situation of the surprise bankruptcy allows, they said.

Bill Brekken speaks in county boardroom
Crow Wing County Commissioner Bill Brekken speaks during a conversation on jail medical providers Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the committee of the whole meeting.
Chelsey Perkins / Brainerd Dispatch

“I think we need to hold them (MEnD) accountable, but I think we should be considering paying the nurses,” said Commissioner Bill Brekken. “ … We need to move forward. If we’re sitting here negotiating and waiting, don’t make those nurses work without being paid.”

Fosteson said he’s met with the medical staff to reassure them the county is doing everything it can to get them paid.

In the meantime, Houle asked commissioners Tuesday if they supported withholding part of the county’s $58,522.28 monthly payment to MEnD to cover the wages of their employees in the jail.

“I think we should notify MEnD that they are in breach of contract for failure to pay their staff, that we are short-paying their invoice by the amount that we need to cover their staff. We’re going to pay them for you,” Houle said. “That is not normal. There may be lawsuits eventually. I don’t know what else we can do about that right now other than live with the risk. That’s why we carry insurance.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner Paul Koering, participating remotely from his Florida residence, said he agreed with holding back the check and liked the concept of a community partner like Essentia, but he didn’t like the idea of the county hiring people on its own.

“I’m having a hard time making any decision because I don’t think this is fleshed out enough to me,” Koering said. “But somehow, we need to temporarily keep things going. … If that puts us in a legal situation, I just think that ethically it’s the proper thing to do to pay these fine people who are doing good work.”

Commissioner Steve Barrows said the county carried risk in the situation regardless.

Tim Houle speaking during meeting
County Administrator Tim Houle discusses options Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, related to the medical provider at the Crow Wing County Jail during the board's committee of the whole meeting at the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse in Brainerd.
Chelsey Perkins / Brainerd Dispatch

“If we lose these people, the risk will be over at the jail if we don’t provide the service,” Barrows said. “ … I agree with Commissioner Koering that we ought to withhold the money and take our chances of that risk versus not providing the service to the inmates over there.”

In an email update Thursday, Houle said the county sent a notice of default to MEnD and informed the company all future payments will be withheld unless it pays its staff by Dec. 26. Otherwise, the county will terminate the agreement.

Houle said county staff members are working to develop a temporary solution.

“Our goal is to put together a stop-gap measure that will allow us a bit more time to ripen the ACH proposal, get one from a community provider, or do the work ourselves. I expect that to be no more than 2-6 months, I would prefer closer to 3 months, but we’ll have to be flexible,” Houle wrote.

CHELSEY PERKINS, community editor, may be reached at 218-855-5874 or chelsey.perkins@brainerddispatch.com . Follow on Twitter at twitter.com/DispatchChelsey .

Related Topics: CROW WING COUNTYCROW WING COUNTY BOARDGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
Chelsey Perkins
By Chelsey Perkins
Chelsey Perkins is the community editor of the Brainerd Dispatch. A lakes area native, Perkins joined the Dispatch staff in 2014. She is the Crow Wing County government beat reporter and the producer and primary host of the "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" podcast.
Reach her at chelsey.perkins@brainerddispatch.com or at 218-855-5874 and find @DispatchChelsey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
What to read next
A screenshot of a United States Postal Service tracking
Local
Customers speak out on post office woes
Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered before Christmas.
December 23, 2022 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
car crash illustration
Local
2-vehicle crash injures Little Falls woman
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.
December 23, 2022 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Wadena Sheriff
Local
Wadena arrest nets 142 grams of methamphetamine
A 44-year-old Isle man was arrested after selling 28 grams of methamphetamine in Wadena County.
December 23, 2022 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Postoffice2.jpg
Local
Mail delivery challenges increase during holiday season
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs