Crow Wing County land sale is July 28

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County will have a public land sale auction at 10 a.m. July 28 in the Land Services Building located at 322 Laurel St. in Brainerd.

Over 140 tracts will be offered for sale at public auction, many have had the starting bid price reduced by 25%. Properties are located throughout Crow Wing County, with lots in Breezy Point, Whitefish Chain area, and Mille Lacs Lake area. Multiple waterfront properties will be offered along with 25 properties that are 20 acres or greater.

Properties offered for sale can be searched through an interactive map application available through the following link at https://taxforfeit.crowwing.us/ . This application provides detailed information about location, size, and starting bid price for all 200+ tracts to be offered at auction. Interested buyers may also contact Land Services staff at 218-824-1010 or landservices@crowwing.us for more information.

“Whether people are interested in sites for building, seasonal use, or recreation, there are a variety of tracts available for purchase throughout Crow Wing County,” said Jessica Shea, Land Services operations manager, in a news release.

Additionally, properties offered at auction in prior years that remain unsold are available for direct purchase any time over-the-counter. Information on how to purchase these properties is available by contacting the Land Services Department or by searching “land sale” on the County webpage. These properties are also viewable through the interactive map.