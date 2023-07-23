Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Crow Wing County land sale is July 28

Over 140 tracts will be offered for sale at public auction, many have had the starting bid price reduced by 25%. Properties are located throughout Crow Wing County.

Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse
Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:57 PM

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County will have a public land sale auction at 10 a.m. July 28 in the Land Services Building located at 322 Laurel St. in Brainerd.

Over 140 tracts will be offered for sale at public auction, many have had the starting bid price reduced by 25%. Properties are located throughout Crow Wing County, with lots in Breezy Point, Whitefish Chain area, and Mille Lacs Lake area. Multiple waterfront properties will be offered along with 25 properties that are 20 acres or greater.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Properties offered for sale can be searched through an interactive map application available through the following link at https://taxforfeit.crowwing.us/ . This application provides detailed information about location, size, and starting bid price for all 200+ tracts to be offered at auction. Interested buyers may also contact Land Services staff at 218-824-1010 or landservices@crowwing.us for more information.

“Whether people are interested in sites for building, seasonal use, or recreation, there are a variety of tracts available for purchase throughout Crow Wing County,” said Jessica Shea, Land Services operations manager, in a news release.

Additionally, properties offered at auction in prior years that remain unsold are available for direct purchase any time over-the-counter. Information on how to purchase these properties is available by contacting the Land Services Department or by searching “land sale” on the County webpage. These properties are also viewable through the interactive map.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Amputee talks about dependence on public bus service.
Exclusive
Local
Public transit fares rise, some will no longer get service
10m ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A news key is highlighted on a keyboard.
Local
Aug. 19 fundraiser for Crow Wing County DFL to feature live music, comedy
3h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Local
Crow Wing County Genealogical Society meets July 27
3h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
People line Highway 371 in Baxter waiting for the funeral procession for fallen Fargo Officer Jake Wallin
Local
People line Hwy 371 in Baxter to honor fallen Officer Jake Wallin
1d ago
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Matt McKinnon
Exclusive
Prep
Golf: Cragun’s McKinnon ahead of the game as CRMC Championship approaches
1d ago
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
The outside of Triangle Drive-In Treats building.
Members Only
Local
250 square feet of happiness at Triangle Drive-In Treats
1d ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal