Crow Wing County Landfill announces summer hours

BRAINERD — Beginning Saturday, April 1, the Crow Wing County Landfill will move to its summer hours of operation.

The landfill will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and is located at 15732 State Highway 210, east of Brainerd. During these expanded hours the landfill is open to accept household garbage, household hazardous waste, mattresses, furniture, and other items for proper disposal.

Customers utilizing the landfill must stop at the landfill office and speak with the attendant to discuss the items to be disposed of, pay any fees, and receive directions to the proper drop-off locations. All loads coming to the landfill must be covered. Uncovered loads will be charged $5 for residential loads and $10 for commercial loads.

The following items can be recycled or properly disposed of in the landfill for free:



Household hazardous waste,

Lead-acid car/marine batteries. Keep batteries separated from other waste,

Oil, used oil filters, and antifreeze disposal is available at the landfill and several drop-off locations within the county,

Residential recycling such as cardboard, paper, plastic and glass. For oil and recycling locations ,visit www.crowwing.gov/734/Recycling ,

Residential compost, lawn and garden material,

Brush and branches. Must be separated from compost.

For a nominal fee, the following items can be recycled or properly disposed of in the landfill:

Demolition materials,

Large appliances,

Electronics,

Tires with or without rims,

Scrap metals,

Mattresses.

For the full fee schedule, visit www.crowwing.us/727/Fee-Schedule .

Contact the Solid Waste Office at 218-824-1010 or visit www.crowwing.us and search for “Solid Waste” for more information.