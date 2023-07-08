Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Crow Wing County launches photo contest

Entries can be submitted online starting July 10 and must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 4.

Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:57 PM

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County is launching a photo contest to capture the best of what the area has to offer. Winners in the contest will have their pictures featured on Crow Wing County’s updated website in 2023. The focus is to update the website with a fresh look.

“We thought, what better way to put a local touch on it than with fantastic photos from around our county. Whether you live here or are a visitor, it’s a wonderful way to share the everyday experiences of Crow Wing County and what makes it so special.” said Website Administrator Brian Olson in a news release.

Everyone is encouraged to submit outdoor pictures of all seasons in Crow Wing County. Photographs must have been taken in Crow Wing County in 2020 or later. Up to three photographs may be entered in the contest.

There are five categories to submit photographs for:

  • Landmarks
  • Landscapes and cityscapes
  • Nature and animals
  • Parks
  • People and activities

The overall winner will receive a $200 gift card. Each category will also receive a $100 gift card. Winners will be notified by phone or email. All photographs submitted may be used in various Crow Wing County publications and on social media.
For full contest rules and to enter your photo go to http://www.crowwing.gov/PhotoContest Entries can be submitted online starting July 10 and must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 4.

