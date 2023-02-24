99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Crow Wing County recruiting to license foster parents

Foster parents must be at least 21 years old, pass background clearances, and be in good physical health.

By Dispatch staff report
February 24, 2023 05:57 PM

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County Community Services staff are recruiting to license foster care parents. Foster parents are trained, dedicated people who open their homes to a child in need for as long as the courts deem necessary. The goal is to reunite the child with original family, if possible. In the meantime, the foster family is home for a child in need.

Foster parents must be at least 21 years old, pass background clearances, and be in good physical health. Crow Wing County’s most successful foster parents are open-minded, dependable, patient and willing to try different parenting styles for children with different needs. Having a flexible schedule, being tolerant and demonstrating the ability to work as a member of our team are all important qualities for success.

The process to become a foster parent includes visits to your home, completion of licensing paperwork, home safety checklists, orientation and training.

Children aged birth to 21 may need foster care for just a few days, or may be in placement for longer than a year. Foster families willing and able to accommodate sibling groups are in high demand, as are those who are able to take older children and teens.

Call Crow Wing County foster care licensor Nikki Alich at 218-824-1154 or email Nikki.Alich@crowwing.us to begin the process.

