Crow Wing County resident among swindling victims of Alexandria business owner

Suspect allegedly used money to buy two trucks and some tools.

By Dispatch staff report
December 07, 2022 04:43 PM
ALEXANDRIA — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on additional victims after the co-owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal allegedly swindled a man out of nearly $114,000 for a house and shed that was never built.

The charging documents state Derek Edward Fischer, 33, of Alexandria, accepted the money for construction and never started the project.

According to a news release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Fischer stated delays in getting the building permits as the reason for not starting the project. After receiving the permits, the homeowner attempted to contact Fischer multiple times only to find out Fischer had blocked him.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office located another victim in Crow Wing County and believe there may be others in the state. In August, the Crow Wing County victim signed a contract and paid Fischer $15,000 to build a garage. After citing multiple reasons for the delay, Fischer blocked contact with the victim.

Douglas County Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Scot Umlauf said the business was formed in March and the first victim was found to have paid for service in June.

According to the charging documents, Fischer told Umlauf that RockSolid Construction was bankrupt in September and he would not complete the project for the person who paid $114,000.

As of Dec. 1, the Secretary of the State of Minnesota’s website revealed the company RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal, LLC is registered and still active. In addition, a check on that same date revealed the company had not filed for bankruptcy.

The charging documents state the company's co-owner told Fischer not to take the money and believes Fischer used the money to buy two trucks and some tools. The release stated Fischer used sites like Facebook Marketplace to solicit business from individuals.

Fischer is due to make his first appearance in Douglas County court on Dec. 14.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said if someone was a victim of Fischer and RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal, they should contact their local law enforcement office.

Related Topics: CROW WING COUNTYDOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICECRIME AND COURTS
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

