Crow Wing County Road 115 road construction starts May 3

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County has entered into a contract with Borden Excavating for the reconstruction of County Road 115, also known as Ojibwa and Nashway roads around Round lake.

The project consists of storm sewer, curb and gutter, and roadway reconstruction. Utility relocations have been on-going this spring. The road construction is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, May 3 Starting on that date, County Road 115 will be closed to through traffic and a detour will be in place. The contractor will begin operations near the public boat landing on Ojibwa Road and proceed east. The work zone locations will be impassable during the day. Each night, the contractor will leave the road passable for local traffic. The overall schedule is subject to variability based upon weather and other factors. Motorists should use caution when traveling near the construction zone.

The county will post construction updates on Facebook, Twitter, and the highway department website at www.crowwing.us/149/Current-Projects .

County Road 115 road construction updates can be received by text, phone or email. Sign up for Crow Wing County ALERT at: www.crowing.gov/ .

After signing up, follow these three steps:



Click Community Events. Click Crow Wing County. Click CR 115 Road Construction Updates.

Visit the county’s website or call the County Highway Department at 218-824-1110 with questions or for additional information on the project.