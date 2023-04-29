99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Crow Wing County Road 115 road construction starts May 3

The project consists of storm sewer, curb and gutter, and roadway reconstruction. Utility relocations have been on-going this spring.

Crow Wing County Road 115 detour map.
Contributed / Crow Wing County Highway Department
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:57 AM

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County has entered into a contract with Borden Excavating for the reconstruction of County Road 115, also known as Ojibwa and Nashway roads around Round lake.

The project consists of storm sewer, curb and gutter, and roadway reconstruction. Utility relocations have been on-going this spring. The road construction is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, May 3 Starting on that date, County Road 115 will be closed to through traffic and a detour will be in place. The contractor will begin operations near the public boat landing on Ojibwa Road and proceed east. The work zone locations will be impassable during the day. Each night, the contractor will leave the road passable for local traffic. The overall schedule is subject to variability based upon weather and other factors. Motorists should use caution when traveling near the construction zone.

The county will post construction updates on Facebook, Twitter, and the highway department website at www.crowwing.us/149/Current-Projects .

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

County Road 115 road construction updates can be received by text, phone or email. Sign up for Crow Wing County ALERT at: www.crowing.gov/ .

After signing up, follow these three steps:

ADVERTISEMENT

  1. Click Community Events.
  2. Click Crow Wing County.
  3. Click CR 115 Road Construction Updates.

Visit the county’s website or call the County Highway Department at 218-824-1110 with questions or for additional information on the project.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Munger murder trial resumes on the anniversary of Lynnie Ann Loucks murder
April 28, 2023 06:22 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
3213964+olyen-wildfire.jpg
Local
As snowpack disappears wildfire season creeps in to Brainerd area
April 28, 2023 05:50 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Islay Peterson flips noodles in a pan during a practice run Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Local
Feeling the heat: Pillager culinary students cook their way to nationals
April 28, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Islay Peterson flips noodles in a pan during a practice run Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Local
Feeling the heat: Pillager culinary students cook their way to nationals
April 28, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck sits in the garage
Local
Firefighters respond to illegal burning of brush in Brainerd
April 28, 2023 11:51 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
050621.N.BD.InglewoodConstruction1.jpg
Local
Highway 210 lane closure at Inglewood Drive in Baxter begins May 1
April 28, 2023 09:14 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
April 09, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr