Crow Wing County Road 144 closed due to spring flooding

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County Road 144 will be closed temporarily between Butternut Road in Long Lake Township and County Road 148 (Thompson Road), due to spring flooding, the Crow Wing County Highway Department reported.

The 1-mile road closure is approximately one and one-half miles south of State Highway 18, southeast of Brainerd. The detour route will be County Road 148 (Thompson Road) (5-ton load limit), County Highway 23 (9-ton load limit) and state highways 25 and 18.

The spring snowmelt and runoff is causing water to rise quickly and flood over the road. The road is closed for safety reasons and will reopen after the water recedes and infrastructure assessments are complete.

Driving over, through, or around any barricade, fence, or obstruction erected for the purpose of preventing traffic from passing over a portion of a highway closed to public travel or to remove, deface, or damage any such barricade, fence or obstruction is a misdemeanor under Minnesota Statute.

Visit the county’s website at https://www.crowwing.gov/ or call the county highway department at 218-824-1110 for additional information or with any questions.

ADVERTISEMENT

To report a road hazard condition go to https://tinyurl.com/ymtbj8aw .