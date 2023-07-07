Crow Wing County seal coat project underway

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County has entered into a contract with Asphalt Surface Technologies Corporation for the bituminous seal coating of all or portions of county state aid highways 70, 22, 36, 8, 10, and 26 as well as county roads 136, and 148.

Under this contract, various First Assessment District roads, as well as roads in the cities of Lake Shore, Crosslake, Crosby, Pequot Lakes, as well as townships of Jenkins and Fairfield will also be seal coated.

Asphalt Surface Technologies Corporation planned to start Thursday, July 6, in the south part of the county and work north. Weather permitting, all seal coat operations are expected to be completed the week of July 17.

Traffic will be controlled with flaggers during construction. Expect delays and use caution while traveling through the construction zone.

Visit the county’s website at https://www.crowwing.gov/149/Current-Projects or call the County Highway Department at 218-824-1110 for additional information.

