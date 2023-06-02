Crow Wing County seeks comment on commercial storage shed project near Hartley Lake

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County announced an environmental assessment worksheet has been prepared for the development of 16.56 acres of land in Crow Wing County for a 71-unit cold storage facility.

The proposed project would be located at the old drive-in movie theater location north of Brainerd on Hartley Lake. The proposed project would also include a clubhouse, wash bay, stormwater catchment basins, and associated amenities located in the First Assessment District.

An environmental assessment worksheet is a document that is designed to set out the basic facts necessary to determine whether an environmental impact statement is required for a proposed action. The purpose of the environmental assessment worksheet process is to disclose information about potential environmental impacts of a project. The worksheet contains 20 questions focusing on the project’s environmental setting, the potential for environmental harm, and plans to reduce the harm.

Public comments on the environmental assessment worksheet should be submitted in writing to: land.services@crowwing.us or mailed to: Crow Wing County Land Services Department Attn: EAW, 322 Laurel Street, Suite 15, Brainerd, MN 56401.

The public can review a copy of the environmental assessment worksheet at the Crow Wing County Land Services Building or at the County website at https://tinyurl.com/3rcvv9s5 .

Comments must be submitted to Crow Wing County by 5 p.m. July 5. The Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners will decide on the need for an environmental impact statement at its regularly scheduled County Board meeting on July 11.

Contact the Land Services Office at 218-824-1010 or email landservices@crowwing.us to discuss land use activities. Crow Wing County information and resources can be found at www.crowwing.us .