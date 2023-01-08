Crow Wing County seeks comment on land use ordinance

BRAINERD — The Crow Wing County Land Services Department is requesting public comment on proposed revisions to the county land use ordinance.

The ordinance revisions and supporting information can be viewed on the county website at www.crowwing.us/ordinance .

Written comments on the proposed changes will be accepted until 5 p.m. Feb. 5 and may be submitted to the Land Services Office at landservices@crowwing.us or mailed to 322 Laurel St., Suite 15, Brainerd, Minnesota 56401, attention “Ordinance.”

A public hearing for the proposed revisions is set for March 16 before the County Planning Commission. The commission will make a recommendation on the proposed revisions to the County Board of Commissioners for final review at a regularly scheduled meeting on or after March 28.

These are the articles in the land use ordinance that are being revised and are listed below:



