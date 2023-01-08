99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Crow Wing County seeks comment on land use ordinance

A public hearing for proposed revisions is set for March 16 before the County Planning Commission.

The exterior of the Crow Wing County Land Services Building on a sunny winter day.
Crow Wing County Land Services Building is located at 322 Laurel St. in Brainerd.
Frank Lee / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
January 08, 2023 01:57 PM
BRAINERD — The Crow Wing County Land Services Department is requesting public comment on proposed revisions to the county land use ordinance.

The ordinance revisions and supporting information can be viewed on the county website at www.crowwing.us/ordinance .

Written comments on the proposed changes will be accepted until 5 p.m. Feb. 5 and may be submitted to the Land Services Office at landservices@crowwing.us or mailed to 322 Laurel St., Suite 15, Brainerd, Minnesota 56401, attention “Ordinance.”

A public hearing for the proposed revisions is set for March 16 before the County Planning Commission. The commission will make a recommendation on the proposed revisions to the County Board of Commissioners for final review at a regularly scheduled meeting on or after March 28.

These are the articles in the land use ordinance that are being revised and are listed below:

  • Article 9: Allow winter agreements for septic site suitabilities and wetland delineations for proposed subdivisions of land.
  • Table 10.3: Proposal to add “non-commercial storage buildings” as an allowed use in all land use zoning districts. Proposal to require alternative access lots to obtain a conditional use permit (CUP) in non-commercial land use zoning districts.
  • Article 11: Proposal to require a Shoreland alteration permit for the installation of riprap. Proposal to require alternative access lots to obtain a conditional use permit and meet minimum Land Use standards as part of the application process. Proposal to amend the pools/hot tubs section to be clearer about what requires a permit and when and where.
  • Article 18: Proposal to reduce the width of a boardwalk to 6 feet (from 8) and require other new standards.
  • Article 19: Proposal to incorporate the existing “Crow Wing County Coordinate Datum Based Unincorporated Addressing and Sign Ordinance” into the existing land use ordinance. Then, repeal the existing stand-alone addressing and sign ordinance.
  • Article 41: Proposal to revise the impervious coverage maximum standards related to conservation developments
  • Article 43: Proposal to clarify and add specific items/projects that constitute “maintenance” and therefore do not require a permit application.
  • Article 46: Proposal to add the following definitions: boardwalk, dock, rip rap and non-commercial storage buildings.
