Crow Wing County seeks comments on proposed 2023 AIS Prevention Plan

Topics include watercraft inspections, decontaminations, education and awareness, milfoil treatments and early AIS detection.

Close up of a hand showing starry stonewort
Starry stonewort is one of four aquatic invasive species considered to be of greatest concern in Crow Wing County.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
By Dispatch staff report
January 06, 2023 08:40 AM
BRAINERD — The Crow Wing County Land Services Department is requesting public comments on the proposed 2023 Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Plan.

The plan can be viewed at crowwing.us/AIS . Written comments on the plan will be accepted until 5 p.m. Feb. 6 and may be submitted to l andservices@crowwing.us or mailed to 322 Laurel St., Suite 15, Brainerd, MN 56401, attention AIS Plan Comments.

The County Board will review the proposed 2023 AIS Prevention Plan at a regularly scheduled meeting in February.

Zebra mussels are an aquatic invasive species that can cause problems on lakes by attaching to boat motors and boat hulls, docks, lifts, rocks and swimming areas. They can also clog irrigation intakes and other pipes. Submitted photo
Local
Crow Wing County blames lack of staff for AIS inspection shortfall
Leaders of the county’s largest lake association disagreed with how leftover funds should be managed and raised concerns over the long-term sustainability of the program.
January 03, 2023 05:45 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins

Crow Wing County is also hosting a 2023 AIS Prevention Plan Presentation at 10 a.m. Jan. 25. The meeting is open to the public to attend and learn more about Crow Wing County’s AIS Prevention Plan. Topics to be highlighted include watercraft inspections, decontaminations, education and awareness, milfoil treatments and early AIS detection.

Those interested may attend virtually via Microsoft Teams or in person. Those who plan to attend in person are asked to RSVP to Janele Waterman at Janele.Waterman@crowwing.us or call 218-824-1142. Visit the county’s website for more information about how to join the online presentation.

The state Legislature allocated Crow Wing County $462,052 to assist in the prevention of the spread of AIS within county lakes and rivers this year. The AIS Prevention Plan proposes to accomplish this through several approaches, including:

  • Watercraft inspections: Crow Wing County utilizes an online dashboard developed by the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service called AIS Explorer. This online dashboard uses existing infestation information, water connectivity risk modeling, and over 1.6 million boater movement survey results to forecast the introduction risk of four priority AIS (zebra mussels, Eurasian watermilfoil, starry stonewort and spiny waterflea) at individual lakes throughout the county. Crow Wing County also used watercraft inspection per-hour data to determine allocated hours at multiple landings. In total, 16,155 watercraft inspection hours are proposed to be allocated at 43 landings in 2023.
  • Decontamination units: The county plans to operate the AIS decontamination station, located at the Crosslake Joint Highway Maintenance Facility, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The county also plans to operate two mobile decontamination stations located at multiple public landings including Edward, Lower Hay, Lower Cullen, Pelican’s Halverson Bay and Upper South Long that will be open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The county encouraged watercraft users to call the Crow Wing County Decon Hotline at 218-824-1055 or text “CWCDECON” to 1-833-258-7509 for more details during the summer season. Watercraft decontaminations consist of a hot water rinse to kill zebra mussels and if needed, a high-pressure spray to remove AIS from boats, motors, trailers and personal gear.
  • Treatment of Eurasian watermilfoil: Crow Wing County has 10 lakes infested with milfoil that also have a public access. As in previous years, funds will be allocated for chemical or biological treatment of milfoil in these lakes.
  • Education and awareness: In 2023, funds will be granted for up to 25 lake associations that participate in the county’s Starry Search program. Lake associations will receive a $300 grant by sampling lakes with a public access. The $300 grant will cover the cost of materials to build an AIS sampling rake, members’ time and monthly reports. Lake associations will work directly with the county’s environmental services coordinators to ensure they fulfill all the requirements of the Starry Search program. The main goal for this program is to stay ahead of starry stonewort infestations within the county.
  • Early AIS Detection: The county plans to continue to work with area lake associations and an environmental lab to conduct zebra mussel veliger and spiny waterflea testing in 2023.
