Crow Wing County seeks comments on proposed 2023 AIS Prevention Plan

BRAINERD — The Crow Wing County Land Services Department is requesting public comments on the proposed 2023 Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Plan.

The plan can be viewed at crowwing.us/AIS . Written comments on the plan will be accepted until 5 p.m. Feb. 6 and may be submitted to l andservices@crowwing.us or mailed to 322 Laurel St., Suite 15, Brainerd, MN 56401, attention AIS Plan Comments.

The County Board will review the proposed 2023 AIS Prevention Plan at a regularly scheduled meeting in February.

Local Crow Wing County blames lack of staff for AIS inspection shortfall Leaders of the county’s largest lake association disagreed with how leftover funds should be managed and raised concerns over the long-term sustainability of the program.

Crow Wing County is also hosting a 2023 AIS Prevention Plan Presentation at 10 a.m. Jan. 25. The meeting is open to the public to attend and learn more about Crow Wing County’s AIS Prevention Plan. Topics to be highlighted include watercraft inspections, decontaminations, education and awareness, milfoil treatments and early AIS detection.

Those interested may attend virtually via Microsoft Teams or in person. Those who plan to attend in person are asked to RSVP to Janele Waterman at Janele.Waterman@crowwing.us or call 218-824-1142. Visit the county’s website for more information about how to join the online presentation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state Legislature allocated Crow Wing County $462,052 to assist in the prevention of the spread of AIS within county lakes and rivers this year. The AIS Prevention Plan proposes to accomplish this through several approaches, including: