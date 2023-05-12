99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Crow Wing County seeks input for the Crow Wing River Watershed comprehensive planning process

Crow Wing County is requesting citizen input before the planning process starts. Complete the digital survey or send written comments before 4 p.m., Friday, June 9.

Boaters make their way up the Mississippi River Thursday at Crow Wing State Park.
Boaters make their way up the Mississippi River at Crow Wing State Park in this Dispatch file photo. The Crow Wing State Park is at the confluence of the Crow Wing and Mississippi rivers.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 6:57 AM

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County, on behalf of itself, Becker, Cass, Hubbard, Todd, and Wadena Counties, and the Becker, Cass, Hubbard, Todd, Crow Wing, and Wadena County Soil and Water Conservation Districts, announced the development of the Crow Wing River Comprehensive Watershed Plan.

This Board of Water Soil Resource Program is called One Watershed One Plan. The program aims to address water quality concerns and protect resources throughout the watershed by planning and partnering across jurisdictional boundaries.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

One Watershed One Plan goals are:

  • Align local water planning purposes and procedures under watershed boundaries to create a systematic, watershed-wide, science-based approach to watershed management.
  • Acknowledge and build off the existing local government, water plan services and local capacity.
  • Incorporate and make use of data and information, including watershed restoration and protection strategies.
  • Solicit input and engage experts from agencies, citizens, and stakeholder groups; focus on implementing prioritized and targeted actions capable of achieving measurable progress.

Crow Wing County is requesting input from residents before the planning process starts. Complete the digital survey or send written comments before 4 p.m. June 9.
To complete the survey, click on the link to bit.ly/3MgjDSP or scan the QR Code. Submit written responses to Jake Shaughnessy at jake.hcswcd@gmail.com or to Hubbard SWCD, 603 N Central Ave., Suite 100, Park Rapids, MN 56470.

QR code for Watershed survey
Crow Wing County is requesting citizen input before the planning process starts. Complete the digital survey or send written comments before 4 p.m., Friday, June 9, 2023. To complete the survey, click on the link to <a href="http://www.bit.ly/3MgjDSP"><u>bit.ly/3MgjDSP</u></a> or scan the QR Code.<br/>

Crow Wing County invites the public to attend the public kickoff and open house 4-6:30 p.m. June 27 at the Nisswa Community Center on 25628 Main St., Nisswa, MN 56468.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, contact Melissa Barrick at melissa@cwswcd.org or call 218-828-6197. Funding for this program is provided by the Clean Water, Land, and Legacy Amendment.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Brainerd High School Aquatics Center Dedication and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.
Local
BHS aquatic center to open for public use
May 11, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Powerlinewidth.jpg
Local
New powerline corridor would cut through the lakes area
May 11, 2023 06:23 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Person walks on a pier. Water between the pier and shore shows that water levels are still high.
Local
Still high water in lakes area
May 11, 2023 04:20 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Suspect in drive-by shooting makes court appearance
May 11, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Workers on a crane near the bowl of the water tower check stucco.
Local
Workers to study water tower stucco for repairs
May 11, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A banner sign announcing the Cuyuna Rock Club show
Community
Cuyuna Rock Club agate and mineral show set May 13-14 in Brainerd
May 11, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Niizhoogaabawiik - Indigenous student liaison
Local
Brainerd School Board commits to bettering American Indian learning environment
May 11, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke