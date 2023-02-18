99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Crow Wing County seeks seasonal watercraft inspectors

The county is looking to fill positions to work from Minnesota Fishing Opener in May until Labor Day weekend in September.

A hand holds a rock with a zebra mussel with a lakeshore in the background.
An adult zebra mussel was discovered along the eastern shore of Ruth Lake by a 15-year-old vacationer. Follow-up dives turned up dozens more adult mussels, confirming the only infestation discovered by July of 2015 in a Crow Wing County lake.
Contributed / Crow Wing County
By Dispatch staff report
February 18, 2023 04:57 PM

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County is seeking applicants for a seasonal watercraft inspector position. Watercraft inspectors conduct inspections of entering and exiting watercraft at public water accesses and educate watercraft users about aquatic invasive species.

The starting wage is $17 per hour with hours ranging from 18 to 40 hours per week. The county is looking to fill positions to work from Minnesota Fishing Opener in May until Labor Day weekend in September. Work is primarily Friday through Sunday with the possibility for some weekday shifts. Those interested in applying to be a seasonal watercraft inspector may view the full job description and apply online at www.crowwing.us/careers or contact our Human Resources Department at 218-822-7030.

A graphic about preventing invasive species from Crow Wing County.
Contributed / Crow Wing County

The 2023 AIS Prevention Plan includes funding for watercraft inspections at 43 landings throughout Crow Wing County. Watercraft inspections were identified by lake associations and stakeholders as a top priority for aquatic invasive species prevention. For more information on the County’s AIS plan, visit www.crowwing.us/ais .

Residents are encouraged to contact the Land Services Department at 218-824-1010 or landservices@crowwing.us to discuss aquatic invasive species or other land use related activities.

