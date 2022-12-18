Crow Wing County sells K-9 Lincoln to departing sheriff

BRAINERD — K-9 Lincoln of the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, the four-legged partner of the departing Sheriff Scott Goddard, will return to private life.

The Crow Wing County Board agreed Tuesday, Dec. 13, to sell the 5-year-old Labrador retriever to Goddard for $1. Goddard will leave his post as sheriff at the end of the year after he lost the Nov. 8 election to challenger Eric Klang.

County Administrator Tim Houle told commissioners he believed retraining Lincoln with a new handler would be difficult and come with a considerable expense to the county of about $1,000.

“You can’t just take a dog that was trained with one handler and give them to someone else and expect that the dog is going to react to the new handler in the exact same way as the old handler,” Houle said. “It’s about the relationship between them.”

Lincoln joined the sheriff’s office in 2019 — not as a traditional K-9 involved in searches and apprehensions, but as a service dog intended to help calm people, such as victims or children, in stressful situations. Goddard told the Dispatch shortly after Lincoln arrived he also intended to bring the dog as a sheriff’s office ambassador for visits with students in schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pup was donated by the Hopkins-based nonprofit organization Helping Paws, which breeds, trains and places service dogs for a variety of purposes. Lincoln participated in a two-year curriculum to learn the skills to become a courthouse facility dog while living with a foster family. He learned more than 70 commands, including flipping a light switch, closing a door and giving kisses. Goddard underwent handling and care training as well, and Lincoln became the first Helping Paws dog to be placed in a sheriff’s office.

K-9 Lincoln at the 2021 Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event in Baxter. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch file photo

Houle told commissioners Tuesday the proposal to sell Lincoln to Goddard for $1 follows past practice in previous K-9/handler situations. In 2007, at the recommendation of then-Sheriff Todd Dahl, the county sold K-9 Nike to his handler, then-Deputy Pat Pickar. Two months later, K-9 Nitro was sold to then-Deputy Brian Vieths, also at the recommendation of Dahl.

Houle said in this situation, he could not consult the sheriff due to the conflict of interest.

“I’m out on a limb here doing it myself,” Houle said. “I’m suggesting that you follow past practice and sell Lincoln to his handler Scott Goddard.”

Commissioner Steve Barrows added Klang did not have a problem with the sale, and Houle agreed.

“It was not his intent to continue this program,” Houle said. “He did not have any reservations about the disposition of the dog as long as we followed past practice.”

Commissioners unanimously agreed to sell Lincoln to Goddard. The sheriff was not present at Tuesday’s meeting and has not attended a regular County Board meeting since Oct. 25, the last meeting before Election Day. Goddard has not returned multiple requests for comment since his defeat.

Goddard began his law enforcement career in 1993 with the Breezy Point Police Department and worked part-time with the Pequot Lakes Police Department. After a stint at the sheriff’s office and a return to Breezy, he made his way back to county law enforcement and has remained since.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Lincoln at his side, Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard measures the thickness of the ice in 2020 on Hole-in-the-Day Bay on Gull Lake in anticipation of the 30th annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch file photo

In the wake of the retirement of former Sheriff Todd Dahl, under whom Goddard served as captain, Goddard defeated Sheriff’s Deputy Pat Pickar to win the 2018 election.

A statement posted to his Re-Elect Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard Facebook page the morning after the 2022 election thanked everyone for the honor of being the sheriff.

Lincoln, a K-9 with the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, jumps up on the wall to turn the light off to demonstrate one of his skills as a service dog in 2019. Jennifer Kraus / Brainerd Dispatch file photo

“We never know where our path leads us, but we know the Lord only has the best intentions now and in the future. Our next chapter will include traveling, camping, hunting, fishing and exploring with our family & friends,” the post stated. “Our Sheriff’s Office has incredible people and I feel confident that they will not only succeed, but exceed in keeping us safe.”

CHELSEY PERKINS, community editor, may be reached at 218-855-5874 or chelsey.perkins@brainerddispatch.com . Follow on Twitter at twitter.com/DispatchChelsey .