Crow Wing County supports effort to close funding gap for Gull Lake Trail

BRAINERD — Faced with a funding shortfall for construction costs to complete the Gull Lake Trail, the city of Nisswa sought support from Crow Wing County as it seeks additional money available for regional trails.

The Crow Wing County Board heard the request Tuesday, July 11. Jenny Max, Nisswa city administrator, attended the meeting remotely appearing on the big screen in the board chambers. Max said the request was essentially a reaffirmation of the county’s support to the city for the trail funding and this additional application is designed to seek dollars to complete the final segment.

Nisswa, along with area partners, is working to complete the final connection for the Gull Lake Trail, a 21-mile trail around the north, west and south ends of Gull Lake. Contributed / City of Nisswa

Crow Wing County Commissioner Paul Koering, who is noted for not being a fan of such support letters, said he could support this one. The board voted in favor of supporting Nisswa’s application for Greater Minnesota Regional Park and Trails Commission Legacy funding for the Gull Lake Trail.

Nisswa, along with area partners, is working to complete the final connection for the Gull Lake Trail, a 21-mile trail around the north, west and south ends of Gull Lake. On its website, Nisswa notes the completed trail will go through the cities of East Gull Lake, Lake Shore and Nisswa and Fairview Township. Nisswa’s 3.5 mile portion will connect to the Nisswa Lake Park, downtown Nisswa and the Paul Bunyan State Trail.

Crow Wing County collaborated with Nisswa on the section in the Highway 77 corridor from the west county line to Lower Roy Lake Road. Two years ago, the project received $2.4 million from the Greater Minnesota Regional Park and Trails Commission for the trail to go from Lake Shore to downtown Nisswa with a cost sharing agreement between Nisswa and the county. Cost of construction exceeded the engineer’s estimate and portions of the planned trail were removed from the project, including the portion destined along Highway 77 in the county.

Other segments of the trail are expected to be completed this summer.

Widseth describes the project as a 10-foot wide paved trail beginning at the intersection of highways 77 and 78 in Lake Shore, going east along Highway 77 to Lower Roy Lake Road and continuing north to the intersection of Hazelwood Drive. The trail will go north on Hazelwood Drive to connect with the Nisswa Lake Public Water Access, go under the tunnel beneath Highway 371 and connect with the Paul Bunyan State Trail in Nisswa.

During the meeting, the board congratulated Max for being elected president of the League of Minnesota Cities. Max, a California native, has been Nisswa administrator for about six years and previously worked for the city of Crosslake.

In other business, the County Board:

Noted new hires: Sandra Larson, human resource generalist; Lisa Hamilton, social worker; Heather Santi, social worker; Madison Midthun, program specialist, all with Community Services; Joshua Erdmann, correctional officer, sheriff’s office. Departures noted were: Frankie Caruso, fleet mechanic with the highway department; and Janele Waterman, environmental services coordinator, Land Services.

Approved a temporary on-sale liquor license application for the Brainerd Jaycees for sale from Aug. 17-20 at Brainerd International Raceway.

Supported gambling applications for exempt permits: for Knights of Columbus event Aug. 18 at St. Mathias Church/park, St. Mathias Township; Garrison Bay Lake Area Lions Club Jan. 20 at the Bird’s Nest, Garrison Township; Iron Range Motorcycle Club, July 29, Green Lantern, Nokay Lake Township; Legionville School Safety Patrol Training Center, Sept. 7-9 and Sept. 15-16, at Legionville Education Center, Unorganized Territory.

The old Thrifty White Drug building sits at 805 Laurel St. in downtown Brainerd. Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch

Provided no comment on the proposed tax increment financing district for the Thrifty White redevelopment project , Brainerd Housing and Redevelopment Authority, waived the 30-day review period. The project, to construct a multi-story building with 78 housing units, commercial space and parking at Laurel and South Eighth streets, is proposed for a redevelopment district of 25 years. Plans call for the project to be built by Dec. 31, 2024, and on the tax rolls as of Jan. 2, 2025. The idea is to use the tax increment, or the additional property taxes paid as result of the development, to offset the costs to redevelop a site. So if a new building is going up to replace an older building, the market value increases with the new development. The original property tax is paid, the additional property taxes that come as a result of the redevelopment are then used to help pay for part of the development. It is a way to encourage urban renewal or redevelopment of potential blighted areas. In this case, most of the costs are expected to primarily include site improvement and preparation, including demolition. The tax increment from this TIF district would be $4,778,118.

A public hearing is set at 7:30 p.m July 17 to discuss the project at Brainerd City Hall, 501 Laurel St.

Renee Richardson, managing editor