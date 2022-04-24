Crow Wing County to offer free nitrate testing of water

Private wells should be tested for nitrate every other year, according to a news release from the Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District.

Nitrate occurs naturally and at safe and healthy levels in some foods (such as spinach and carrots) and comes from natural processes, such as plant decay.

High levels of nitrate in water can be a result of runoff or leakage from fertilized soil, wastewater, landfills, animal feedlots, septic systems or urban drainage.

The Environmental Protection Agency recommends nitrate levels remain under 10 milligrams per liter to be considered safe. Last year, 73 wells were tested around the county with most results being under 2 milligrams per liter of nitrate, according to the news release.

Those interested in testing their wells for free need to bring a fresh water sample (taken within a day of analysis) in a container that can be left at one of the following testing sites and dates. (A double plastic Ziplock bag or clean jar works best. Results are not instant.)

To take a sample, run the cold tap for five to 10 minutes and then collect about one cup of water. Keep the water cool until arrival. When dropping off the water sample, fill out a survey about the well’s depth and location to help build a countywide database of nitrate levels.

Free nitrate-testing sites include the following locations and times:

Crow Wing Land Services Building, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., April 29, 322 Laurel St., Suite 22, Brainerd,

10 a.m.-2 p.m., April 29, 322 Laurel St., Suite 22, Brainerd, Jenkins Veterans Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., May 6, Highway 371 and Veterans Street, Jenkins,

10 a.m.-2 p.m., May 6, Highway 371 and Veterans Street, Jenkins, Deerwood Auditorium, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., May 14, 21201 Archibald Road, Deerwood,

10 a.m.-2 p.m., May 14, 21201 Archibald Road, Deerwood, Nisswa Community Center, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., June 10, 25628 Main St., Nisswa,

10 a.m.-2 p.m., June 10, 25628 Main St., Nisswa, Crosslake City Hall, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., July 1, 13888 Daggett Bay Road, Crosslake.

People can also test their drinking water for free 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays at the Crow Wing County Land Services Building on Laurel Street in Brainerd. (Walk through the front doors and head downstairs for immediate testing.)

For more information, contact Ross Brink at 218-828-6197 or ross@cwswcd.org , or visit bit.ly/3K1Dvoh .