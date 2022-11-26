Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crow Wing County to offer free nitrate testing of well water

Private wells should be tested for nitrate every other year, according to the Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District.

A well with hand pump for water
A well that is not in use can be a source of groundwater contamination by providing a direct path for surface water runoff, contaminated water or improperly disposed waste to reach an uncontaminated groundwater source. Unused larger wells can also be a safety hazard for children and animals.
BrainerdDispatch.com Illustration
By Dispatch staff report
November 26, 2022 03:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — Private wells should be tested for nitrate every other year, according to a news release from the Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District.

Nitrate occurs naturally and at safe and healthy levels in some foods (such as spinach and carrots) and comes from natural processes, such as plant decay.

High levels of nitrate in water can be a result of runoff or leakage from fertilized soil, wastewater, landfills, animal feedlots, septic systems or urban drainage.

The Environmental Protection Agency recommends nitrate levels remain under 10 milligrams per liter to be considered safe. This year, 113 wells were tested by the Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District around the county, according to the news release.

Nitrate testing conducted by the district is not a certified laboratory test but should be only used as a screening tool.

ADVERTISEMENT

People can test their drinking water at the Crow Wing County Land Services Building on Laurel Street in Brainerd. People may walk through the front doors and head downstairs for immediate testing.

Those interested in testing their wells for free need to bring a fresh water sample, which is taken within a day of analysis, in a container that can be left at one of the following testing sites and dates. A double plastic Ziplock bag or clean jar works best, the county reported. Results are not instant.

To take a sample, run the cold tap for five to 10 minutes and then collect about 1 cup of water. Keep the water cool until arrival. When dropping off the water sample, people are asked to fill out a survey about the well’s depth and location to help build a countywide database of nitrate levels.

For more information, contact Bethany Chaplin at 218-828-6197 or bethany@cwswcd.org .

Related Topics: THINGS TO DOCROW WING COUNTYWATER QUALITY
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
A screenshot of a United States Postal Service tracking
Local
Customers speak out on post office woes
Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered before Christmas.
December 23, 2022 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
car crash illustration
Local
2-vehicle crash injures Little Falls woman
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.
December 23, 2022 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Wadena Sheriff
Local
Wadena arrest nets 142 grams of methamphetamine
A 44-year-old Isle man was arrested after selling 28 grams of methamphetamine in Wadena County.
December 23, 2022 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Postoffice2.jpg
Local
Mail delivery challenges increase during holiday season
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs