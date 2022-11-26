Crow Wing County to offer free nitrate testing of well water

BRAINERD — Private wells should be tested for nitrate every other year, according to a news release from the Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District.

Nitrate occurs naturally and at safe and healthy levels in some foods (such as spinach and carrots) and comes from natural processes, such as plant decay.

High levels of nitrate in water can be a result of runoff or leakage from fertilized soil, wastewater, landfills, animal feedlots, septic systems or urban drainage.

The Environmental Protection Agency recommends nitrate levels remain under 10 milligrams per liter to be considered safe. This year, 113 wells were tested by the Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District around the county, according to the news release.

Nitrate testing conducted by the district is not a certified laboratory test but should be only used as a screening tool.

People can test their drinking water at the Crow Wing County Land Services Building on Laurel Street in Brainerd. People may walk through the front doors and head downstairs for immediate testing.

Those interested in testing their wells for free need to bring a fresh water sample, which is taken within a day of analysis, in a container that can be left at one of the following testing sites and dates. A double plastic Ziplock bag or clean jar works best, the county reported. Results are not instant.

To take a sample, run the cold tap for five to 10 minutes and then collect about 1 cup of water. Keep the water cool until arrival. When dropping off the water sample, people are asked to fill out a survey about the well’s depth and location to help build a countywide database of nitrate levels.

For more information, contact Bethany Chaplin at 218-828-6197 or bethany@cwswcd.org .