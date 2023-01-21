STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Crow Wing County to work on various county roads

Crow Wing County maintenance crews will remove snow and fallen and leaning trees, and patch potholes on various county roads throughout the week.

Snowplow.jpg
Brainerd residents can now vote for their favorite snowplow names. Photo courtesy of the city of Brainerd.
Contributed / City of Brainerd
By Dispatch staff report
January 21, 2023 02:00 PM
BRAINERD — Crow Wing County maintenance crews will remove snow on County Highway 28 in Crosby and County Highway 59 in Riverton on Monday, Jan. 23, and County Highway 48 in Baxter and County Highway 20 in Brainerd on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Crews will also remove snow and fallen or leaning trees from various county guardrails and intersections throughout the county throughout the week.

They may be working simultaneously in the drive lane and on the shoulders, creating the need to close one or more lanes of traffic. Signing, flaggers or portable traffic lights will control the traffic flow through these work areas.

County maintenance crews will also patch potholes Monday and Wednesday on various county roads. They will be pulling over and frequently stopping on the shoulders of the roads to perform the patching work. Loose patching material debris may be present.

All maintenance work is weather sensitive and subject to delay or change.

For more information on the county highway system, or to report a roadway issue, call the county highway department at 218-824-1110 or visit crowwing.us .

Related Topics: TRAFFIC AND CONSTRUCTIONCROW WING COUNTY
