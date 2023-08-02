Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Crow Wing County WIC offers support for babies, breastfeeding

Nursing mothers can breastfeed their baby anytime, anywhere or in the comfort of the Rock n’ Rest tent located in the Curling Building at the Crow Wing County Fair from Aug. 1-5.

A news key is highlighted on a keyboard.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:27 AM

BRAINERD — Breastfeeding and pumping to feed babies breast milk is important for babies, mothers, other birthing parents, and families.

Crow Wing County supports breastfeeding in any amount and provides support and resources for parents before and during their infant feeding journey.

This includes:

  • Talking about the importance of breastmilk or human milk.
  • Providing extra foods to support a lactating parent’s nutrition needs.
  • Providing resources, such as certified lactation counselors to help families reach their infant feeding goals. 
Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

One barrier lactating parents face is returning to work during their breastfeeding and pumping journey.

“A lot of families don’t have the luxury of a substantial parental leave and return to work soon after their baby’s arrival,” said Erica Schmid, Crow Wing County WIC specialist, in a news release. “WIC is here for families and can support a lactating parent through pumping education, resources, general encouragement and support as they return to work. Recent federal and Minnesota law updates are encouraging for breastfeeding moms or lactating parents.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent federal and Minnesota law changes strengthen lactation rights for working parents.

Crow Wing County and the Minnesota WIC Program are celebrating National Breastfeeding Month and World Breastfeeding Week by reminding families to take advantage of the lactation education and support WIC provides for pregnant and breastfeeding parents.
Eligible families who apply for WIC early in pregnancy and ask for advice and support early and often during their infant feeding journey achieve the best possible outcomes.

Nursing mothers are free to breastfeed their baby anytime, anywhere or in the comfort of the Rock n’ Rest tent located in the Curling Building at the Crow Wing County Fair from Aug. 1-5. A certified lactation counselor will be on site 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, for free consultation.

Other dates include:

Crow Wing County WIC supports breastfeeding in any amount and is here for families feeding their babies with a combination of human milk and formula and families exclusively using formula. The nationwide formula recall and shortage is stressful for parents and soon-to-be parents.

  • Apply for WIC at https://redcap.health.state.mn.us/redcap/ early in pregnancy.
  • Reach out to a WIC breastfeeding specialist for breastfeeding information and support. Creating a plan before birth and reaching out for help as soon as possible after birth can lead to successful breastfeeding. 
  • WIC can help as parents return to work. 
  • WIC provides formula benefits to supplement breastfeeding when needed and can provide tips to increase milk supply for parents using a combination of human milk and formula.

For more information, contact Crow Wing County WIC at 218-824-1073.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Faith.jpg
Lifestyle
Church News
10m ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Crash Report FSA
Local
Crash in Bowlus traps Foley woman
36m ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Crow Wing County District Court.
Local
Former Emily police chief sentenced for theft from business
1h ago
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Crow Wing County fair scenes
Local
Opening day of the Crow Wing County Fair
5h ago
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Men, women and children turned out on a hot and breezy afternoon for the eighth annual Walk a Mile in her Shoes event to raise awareness and funds to help in the battle against domestic violence. Renee Richardson/Brainerd Dispatch
Local
15th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes has new location
6h ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Crash Report FSA
Local
Brainerd boy riding bike seriously injured after being hit by vehicle
1d ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
FSA Crash report
Minnesota
Brainerd man badly injured in Otter Tail County rollover
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports