Crow Wing County WIC offers support for babies, breastfeeding

BRAINERD — Breastfeeding and pumping to feed babies breast milk is important for babies, mothers, other birthing parents, and families.

Crow Wing County supports breastfeeding in any amount and provides support and resources for parents before and during their infant feeding journey.

This includes:



Talking about the importance of breastmilk or human milk.

Providing extra foods to support a lactating parent’s nutrition needs.

Providing resources, such as certified lactation counselors to help families reach their infant feeding goals.

One barrier lactating parents face is returning to work during their breastfeeding and pumping journey.

“A lot of families don’t have the luxury of a substantial parental leave and return to work soon after their baby’s arrival,” said Erica Schmid, Crow Wing County WIC specialist, in a news release. “WIC is here for families and can support a lactating parent through pumping education, resources, general encouragement and support as they return to work. Recent federal and Minnesota law updates are encouraging for breastfeeding moms or lactating parents.”

Recent federal and Minnesota law changes strengthen lactation rights for working parents.



The Federal PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act extends the rights to receive break time to pump and a private place to pump at work for more nursing employees. Information is on the U.S. Department of Labor’s website: FLSA Protections to Pump at Work (https://www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/pump-at-work) .

In Minnesota, employers are now required to notify employees of their rights upon hire. Parents can express milk for a child of any age. The law applies to all employers regardless of size. Employees are eligible to pregnancy rights at the time of hire, and an employer shall not retaliate or discriminate against an employee for exercising their rights: Pregnant workers and new parents (https://dli.mn.gov/newparents) .

Crow Wing County and the Minnesota WIC Program are celebrating National Breastfeeding Month and World Breastfeeding Week by reminding families to take advantage of the lactation education and support WIC provides for pregnant and breastfeeding parents.

Eligible families who apply for WIC early in pregnancy and ask for advice and support early and often during their infant feeding journey achieve the best possible outcomes.

Nursing mothers are free to breastfeed their baby anytime, anywhere or in the comfort of the Rock n’ Rest tent located in the Curling Building at the Crow Wing County Fair from Aug. 1-5. A certified lactation counselor will be on site 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, for free consultation.

Crow Wing County WIC supports breastfeeding in any amount and is here for families feeding their babies with a combination of human milk and formula and families exclusively using formula. The nationwide formula recall and shortage is stressful for parents and soon-to-be parents.

Apply for WIC at https://redcap.health.state.mn.us/redcap/ early in pregnancy.

Reach out to a WIC breastfeeding specialist for breastfeeding information and support. Creating a plan before birth and reaching out for help as soon as possible after birth can lead to successful breastfeeding.

WIC can help as parents return to work.

WIC provides formula benefits to supplement breastfeeding when needed and can provide tips to increase milk supply for parents using a combination of human milk and formula.

For more information, contact Crow Wing County WIC at 218-824-1073.