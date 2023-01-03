Crow Wing County's 1st 2023 baby belongs to Pine River couple

CROSBY — Brooke Mower and Brad Huesmann’s family just got a little bigger.

The first baby born in Crow Wing County in 2023 was their girl Millie June Huesmann. She was delivered at 3:19 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby. The healthy girl weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 18.5 inches long.

“It was kind of a surprise for both of us, I'd say, because we were kind of joking around about it, about an April Fool's joke at first, and then next thing we know — a month later or so — she was pregnant,” Huesmann said of his fiancee.

The newborn is 22-year-old Mower’s third child and 32-year-old Huesmann’s first. She works as a personal care assistant, and he is employed by Jr's Painting & Prefinishing in Breezy Point.

Parents Brooke Mower and Brad Huesmann hold their newborn Millie June Huesmann, who was born on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, on New Year's Day at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby. Contributed / Cuyuna Regional Medical Center

“I've helped raise my nieces and nephews and everything, so I've been around children before,” Huesmann said of becoming a first-time dad.

The Pine River couple is engaged and was sort of waiting until after the delivery to wed, he said.

Mower’s due date for the newborn was Jan. 12. She has two other children from a previous relationship — Bryson, age 2, and Ellie, who is a 1-year-old.

“This was actually a more difficult delivery. With my other two, my water broke right away … and it was harder to push her out than my other two,” Mower said.

Huesmann said, “Her last two were born on the second (of a month) — both of them — so Millie actually beat them to the punch to be the first of a month, let alone a year.”

The couple arrived at the hospital at about 6 a.m. New Year’s Day. Mower said she was in labor for about nine hours.

“The contractions were getting pretty consistent,” Huesmann recalled of that fateful morning. “And she contacted the hospital and they told her to come on in.”

Huesmann said he kept his composure as he drove his fiancee to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center during the 40-minute drive from Cass County to the hospital in Crow Wing County.

“I kept calm,” Huesmann said. “It was a little slick out but I kept calm.”

Mower initially suggested the baby girl’s name to Huesmann, who said it happened to be his great-grandmother’s name, too, but it was not their first choice for their child but rather third.

“‘Millie’ just kind of sounded more right (based) upon what the middle name and last name were,” Huesmann said. “The middle name and last name came first.”

Mower said she and her fiance did not have any preference for having a boy or a girl. But they did not expect the newborn to be delivered early because her due date was Jan. 12.

“With all three of my pregnancies, all that I wished for was to give birth to a healthy baby,” Mower said.

FRANK LEE may be reached at 218-855-5863 or at frank.lee@brainerddispatch.com . Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchFL .