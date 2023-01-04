99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crow Wing County's first 2022 baby turns 1

Liam Vanderflute turned 1 on Jan. 1, 2023, after being the first baby born in Crow Wing County in 2022.

Baby turns 1 - 2023
Liam Vanderflute interacts with big sister Lucy as mom Michelle Vanderflute looks on. Liam just turned 1 after being the first baby born in Crow Wing County in 2022.
Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
January 04, 2023 04:57 AM
BRAINERD — Liam Vanderflute likes climbing all over things, learning how to swim and hanging out with big sister Lucy.

Over the past year since earning the title of the first baby born in Crow Wing County in 2022 , Liam has grown eight teeth, learned a handful of words and turned into a happy, healthy 1 year old.

“He’s really happy, and he fits into the mold of our family,” Michelle Vanderflute said of her son Friday, Dec. 30.

Born at 7:25 p.m. New Year’s Day 2022 to Michelle and Kyle Vanderflute, Liam instantly had something in common with his mom, who was the first New Year’s baby in Grand Forks, North Dakota, 28 years earlier.

While Liam wasn’t the Vanderflutes’ first child, his birth and first few weeks of life were a far cry from now-8-year-old sister Lucy’s, with COVID-19 still running rampant.

“It was really hard, and there was so much sickness going around,” Vanderflute said of the first weeks. “This year is a lot better. There’s still sickness, but he’s a little bit older to be able to handle it.”

Just two weeks after bringing Liam home from the hospital last January, Lucy contracted COVID-19, sending her mom and brother into quarantine in a small area of the house for a couple weeks. Luckily, baby Liam didn’t contract the virus.

Baby looks up at camera
Liam Vanderflute looks right at the camera Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Liam turned 1 Jan. 1, 2023 after being the first Crow Wing County baby born in 2022.
Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch

As she looked forward to a New Year’s Day football party for her son’s birthday, Vanderflute recalled some of the past year’s highlights, like family camping trips to Michigan and Grand Marais, swimming in the mine pits in Gilbert and introducing Liam to her students at Lowell Elementary School in Brainerd.

A Title I and special education teacher at Lowell, Michelle said her students were especially enthusiastic about meeting the newest member of her family this past year.

“He goes to the carnivals and the after school activities with them, and they are all really excited about him, which was really cool,” Vanderflute said. “And now we have a new group of students, and they’ve gotten to know him too.”

Going back to her teaching job just six weeks after having Liam wasn’t a walk in the park for mom, but she had comfort knowing her husband worked from home and was able to take care of the baby during the day.

As Vanderflute thought about the differences between her two children as babies, born seven years apart, she noted one significant distinction that isn’t exactly positive.

“He’s a terrible sleeper, just horrible,” she said. “He still wakes up five times a night.”

Whereas Lucy was sleeping well by just 3 months old, Liam hasn’t afforded his parents that luxury. He does nap during the day, though, which led big sister to only one conclusion.

“He’s nocturnal,” Lucy said. “... He’s like an owl. He just can’t turn his head.”

Whether 2023 will be a year of more sleep for the Vanderflute family is still unknown, but what they do know they can look forward to is a trip to Disney World during spring break, an outing they decided to fit in while Liam was still young enough for a free flight and entry to theme park.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.

Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
Theresa Bourke started working at the Dispatch in July 2018, covering Brainerd city government and area education, including Brainerd Public Schools and Central Lakes College.
