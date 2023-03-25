99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Crow Wing County’s Pick A Mile Program kicks off third year

The Pick A Mile app allows residents to choose a specific 2-mile section of county roads to clean up, see what roads have already been chosen and what county roads remain available.

Two women wearing bright yellow safety vests and holding yellow garbage bags pick up litter in a ditch.
In the file photo from May of 2022, a crew from Unity Bank in Crosby pick up litter along Crow Wing County Road 31 near Crosby.
Contributed / Crow Wing County
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:57 AM

BRAINERD — The Crow Wing County Highway Department is starting the third year of the Pick A Mile Program.

Three people with garbage bags pick up trash from a ditch.
In this April of 2022 file photo, a crew from the Pelican lake Conservation Club pick up trash by roads around Pelican Lake.
Contributed / Crow Wing County

The program was rolled out in June 2021 for residents to pick a mile of county roads to assist in roadside cleanup. An easy-to-use app allows residents to reserve an available stretch of road to clean up as a family, business or organization. The program also brings a sense of pride and ownership to county roads.

“The program really picked up some speed last year as more groups signed up to clean up in 2022,” said Highway Maintenance Supervisor Jory Danielson in a news release. “We encourage others to volunteer to help keep our county roads and ditches clean. We know our residents are passionate about pitching in. The Pick A Mile program turns community involvement into cleaner roadsides. It is also a simple and social way to ensure our roadways are clean and prevent pollution from entering our lakes and rivers.”

The Pick A Mile app allows residents to choose a specific 2-mile section of county roads to clean up, see what roads have already been chosen and what county roads remain available.

Residents are encouraged to pick up litter on both sides of the road at least two times a year for at least two years. Many roadside cleanup weekends are coordinated in April and October. Volunteers are provided garbage bags, reflective vests and safety training material. Garbage bags will be picked up by the highway department and brought to the landfill free of charge. The highway department will continue to remove large, heavy or hazardous materials from county highways.

Crow Wing County has 550 miles of county roads. More information about the Pick A Mile county road program and easy to use app is available on the county’s website at crowwing.gov/PickAMile.

Residents are encouraged to send in pictures of their groups efforts during roadside clean up that will be shared on social media. Photos can be shared at PickAMile@crowwing.us . Prizes will be awarded to those who find and photograph the most unusual item during clean up.

Anyone with questions about the Pick A Mile Program, may contact the Highway Department at 218-824-1110 or PickAMile@crowwing.us .

By Dispatch staff report
