News | Local

Crow Wing Energized launches SHIP Healthy Community Partner Awards

Any organization serving or within Crow Wing County can apply for up to $2,000.

A woman shops at a farmers market
Crow Wing Energized has supported community gardens, food shelves, and farmers markets.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By By Karen Johnson l Community Health Specialist, Crow Wing Energized
January 21, 2023 04:57 AM
Crow Wing Energized launched the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership Healthy Community Partner awards and applications are live on our website now.

The Statewide Health Improvement Partnership, often called SHIP, supports community-driven solutions to expand opportunities for active living, healthy eating, and tobacco prevention. A primary goal of this collaboration is to prevent chronic diseases before they start. A few things have changed this year — we no longer call them grants and instead call them partner awards.

SHIP developed several areas they want to focus on:

1. MN Eats: MN Eats vision is for all people in our state to experience an equitable, just, nourishing, and resilient food system that is responsive to change. In the past, Crow Wing Energized has supported community gardens, food shelves, and farmers markets.

2. MN Moves: MN Moves vision is for all of us to move in our daily lives – it is vital for our health.

An award could support bicycle- or walk-friendly certification.

3. MN Commercial Tobacco-Free: MN Commercial Tobacco-Free vision is to work with communities to improve the health and environments for all Minnesotans.

4. MN Well-being: MN Well-Being vision is to create opportunities to partner with communities to create equitable, healthy, and positive conditions that promote well-being for all of us.

Last year, 15 community partners received over $19,000 funding through these awards. This year, SHIP allocated $15,000 for community partner awards; you can apply for up to $2,000. The deadline to submit the application is March 24. Partner award applications will be reviewed by the Crow Wing Energized Grant Review Committee and scored based on criteria. If we do not award all of the money allocated, there will be a second round of grants — date to be determined.

0726pl-crow-wing-energized-logo.jpg

Partner awards now available

Would you like to create a community project to encourage healthy activity? SHIP partner awards are open until March 24.

Any organization serving or within Crow Wing County can apply for up to $2,000. Applicants are not required to be incorporated 501(c)(3) organizations.

To apply, visit our website, crowwingenergized.org/partnerawards/ or contact Karen Johnson, community health specialist, at Karen.Johnson@EssentiaHealth.org or Kelli Johnson, SHIP coordinator, at Kelli.Johnson@crowwing.us .

Crow Wing Energized is a grassroots movement dedicated to improving the health and wellness of Crow Wing County residents through a focus on Healthy Choices, Mental Fitness, Workplace Wellness, and Community Connections. For more information about free resources, volunteering, classes and events, go to  https://crowwingenergized.org/ . The Dispatch partnered with Crow Wing Energized for a regular column to help motivate health and wellness in the community.

