Crow Wing Energized offers several events for Mental Health Awareness Month

BRAINERD — Crow Wing Energized is offering a series of presentations during Mental Health Awareness Month.

All events will be in-person 6-7:30 p.m. at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Thabes Meeting Room B, in Brainerd. All events are free but require registration. Register at www.crowwingenergized.org/event/ .

Monday, May 8: Mental Health and Addiction presented by Jenny Grunewald of Essentia Health.

Monday, May 15: Hope Floats presented by Bert Brandt of Wellness in the Woods.

Monday, May 22: Changing the Narrative on Mental Health and Suicide presented by Destiny Brown of Northern Pines Mental Health Center.

