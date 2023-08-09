Crow Wing farm earns water quality stewardship certification

BRAINERD — James and Hannah Darabi joined the rising number of producers becoming certified as stewards of water quality through the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program — a voluntary opportunity that certifies farmers taking the lead in implementing conservation-minded practices to protect water quality.

The Darabi's operation became certified on Feb. 14 and accompanies over 1,300 producers in Minnesota farming over 950,000 certified acres within the program.

"The Minnesota Ag Water Quality Certification Program is a really simple process that also extensively accelerated the goals of our farm," Hannah Darabi said in a news release. "And becoming certified is a great public statement of what we're trying to accomplish on it."

Last year, the Darabi's 40-acre field in section 13 of Crow Wing County produced its final harvest within a conventional corn-to-soybean rotation. The sandy loam soil showed signs of intensive tillage as sheet and rill erosion were evident as well as a large, eroded gully. As advocators for soil health, the Darabi's desired to convert the conventionally farmed row-crop field into a sustainable farm with healthy soil by no use of chemical herbicides, establishing a diverse pasture mix, and by rotationally grazing livestock.

Rotational grazing involves moving livestock to different units of pasture to encourage recovery of the previously grazed vegetation. Moving from conventionally tilled row crops to a permanent rotationally grazed pasture will decrease soil loss from their farm, sequester carbon from the air into the soil, and promote water quality.

"When people think of water quality within the Brainerd lakes area, they're usually picturing some sort of run-off event along the lakeshore," James Darabi explained. "But here, we're helping prevent the run-off you cannot easily see, and by keeping the soil covered with vegetation, we minimize topsoil loss and any other run-off that would be headed toward the streams and creeks."

The transition will take time. At least two years if everything goes according to plan — and it has already begun. Currently, a grassed waterway is being installed to prevent the existing gully from further eroding while oats provide cover for a pasture mix to become established before livestock are incorporated onto the land. The oats and pasture mix were planted at the same time with no field preparation using a no-till drill that was rented from Crow Wing County. This fall, a watering system will be installed and tested while next spring, a permanent perimeter fence will be established, and temporary paddock electric fencing will be placed inside the perimeter fence. Finally, a local grass-fed beef producer will rent the land and move in their cattle first while James and Hannah slowly incorporate their sheep into the mix, with a goal of selling delicious and healthful grass-fed lamb directly to people.

"Overall, MAWQCP provided us with a good, structured plan with our goals in mind while also serving as a connecting point with other resources and agencies to implement those ideas," James Darabi said.

"Being more mindful of soil health and water quality provides a great opportunity and responsibility to produce healthy foods for families," Hannah Darabi explained. "It's a step-by-step process, with the pasture's construction being the first one."

For more information about the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program, contact the East Otter Tail Soil and Water Conservation office at 218-346-9105 or visit their website at www.eotswcd.org .