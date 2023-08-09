Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Crow Wing Lake Association and LID meeting set Aug. 26

Breakfast will be provided and topics include summer activities, lake water quality and the 2024 Lake Improvement District budget.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:57 AM

ST. MATHIAS — The fall meeting of the Crow Wing Lake Association and Lake Improvement District will be Aug. 26 in the St. Mathias Community Center located at 4548 County Road 121.

Breakfast will be provided and served at 9 a.m. with the meeting starting at 9:30 a.m. Topics to be discussed will include a review of summer activities, lake water quality, and setting the 2024 Lake Improvement District budget.

All Crow Wing Lake property owners are encouraged to attend this meeting.

By Dispatch staff report
