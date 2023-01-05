Crow Wing SWCD names conservation award recipient
The Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District announced the winner of its 2022 Outstanding Conservationist Award.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BRAINERD — The Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District recently announced the recipient of its 2022 Outstanding Conservationist Award.
Kristie Roedl earned the award “through excellent relationship development and tirelessly sharing of her time to help improve the shorelines in the Pine River Watershed.”
“She really enjoys working with all the property owners that are concerned about losing their shorelines due to wave action and ice push … educating people about the importance of pollinators and how we all can work together to save the pollinators,” according to a news release.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff responded to the crash, reported at 5:37 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Long Lake Township, east of Brainerd.
The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a camper fire at 1:22 p.m.
Davis was selected to serve on House committees on climate and energy, and children and families this biennium.