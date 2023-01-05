99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
Crow Wing SWCD names conservation award recipient

The Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District announced the winner of its 2022 Outstanding Conservationist Award.

Kristie Roedl holds the Crow Wing County Soil and Water Conservation District's 2022 Outstanding Conservationist Award.
Contributed / Shannon Watters
By Dispatch staff report
January 04, 2023 06:00 PM
BRAINERD — The Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District recently announced the recipient of its 2022 Outstanding Conservationist Award.

Kristie Roedl earned the award “through excellent relationship development and tirelessly sharing of her time to help improve the shorelines in the Pine River Watershed.”

“She really enjoys working with all the property owners that are concerned about losing their shorelines due to wave action and ice push … educating people about the importance of pollinators and how we all can work together to save the pollinators,” according to a news release.

By Dispatch staff report
