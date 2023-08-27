Cultural Thursday at Central Lakes College celebrates 25 years

BRAINERD — Central Lakes College announced the 25th season of its Cultural Thursdays program, a monthly speaker series that has been enriching minds and fostering new perspectives on the world and in communities in the heart of Minnesota for over two decades.

The 25th season kicks off on Sept. 7 in the Chalberg Theatre on CLC’s Brainerd campus. The inaugural event will feature Jan Kurtz, the founder of Cultural Thursdays. Kurtz will reflect on the program's journey over the years, highlighting the transformative impact of language and cultural interactions on individuals and the community alike. Oscar and Michelle Gonzalez of Spirit Movement Dance will open the celebration, and CLC sociology instructor Gary Payne will be recognized for his previous 24 Cultural Thursday presentations.

The second event of the season, scheduled for noon and 6 p.m. Oct. 5, will present author Philip Hunsicker. He will delve into his work in the Central African Republic, shedding light on the complexities of the region and sharing the compelling stories of his travels.

As the season unfolds, attendees can look forward to a lineup that “celebrates the voices of international CLC students, showcasing their unique backgrounds, aspirations and contributions to our local community,” organizers said in a news release. Furthermore, the series will spotlight the talents of local and regional artists who have made a significant impact within and beyond the borders.

Joey Yow, director of the CLC Performing Arts Center and the new program coordinator for the Cultural Thursdays program, expressed his excitement about the upcoming season.

"Cultural Thursdays has always been a cornerstone of our commitment to fostering global citizenship and cultural appreciation,” he said. “As we mark this significant milestone, we are proud to continue the tradition of engaging conversations and eye-opening experiences that inspire lifelong learning."

Since its inception, Cultural Thursdays has stood as a “beacon of enlightenment and cross-cultural appreciation,” according to organizers, inviting esteemed speakers from around the Brainerd lakes area to share their unique perspectives, experiences and insights. Through a diverse range of topics, the program aims to broaden horizons, deepen connections and inspire exploration of the world, both near and far.

Admission to Cultural Thursdays events is free and open to the public. With each session on the first Thursday of the month at noon, the series provides an opportunity for community members, students and beyond to come together and embark on a journey of discovery.

For more information about the 25th season of Cultural Thursdays, including the complete schedule of events, visit: www.clcmn.edu/cultural-thursday/ .