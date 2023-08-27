6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Cultural Thursday at Central Lakes College celebrates 25 years

Central Lakes College kicks off its 25th season of Cultural Thursdays Sept. 7.

CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Central Lakes College banner.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:57 PM

BRAINERD — Central Lakes College announced the 25th season of its Cultural Thursdays program, a monthly speaker series that has been enriching minds and fostering new perspectives on the world and in communities in the heart of Minnesota for over two decades.

Read more about CLC

The 25th season kicks off on Sept. 7 in the Chalberg Theatre on CLC’s Brainerd campus. The inaugural event will feature Jan Kurtz, the founder of Cultural Thursdays. Kurtz will reflect on the program's journey over the years, highlighting the transformative impact of language and cultural interactions on individuals and the community alike. Oscar and Michelle Gonzalez of Spirit Movement Dance will open the celebration, and CLC sociology instructor Gary Payne will be recognized for his previous 24 Cultural Thursday presentations.

The second event of the season, scheduled for noon and 6 p.m. Oct. 5, will present author Philip Hunsicker. He will delve into his work in the Central African Republic, shedding light on the complexities of the region and sharing the compelling stories of his travels.

As the season unfolds, attendees can look forward to a lineup that “celebrates the voices of international CLC students, showcasing their unique backgrounds, aspirations and contributions to our local community,” organizers said in a news release. Furthermore, the series will spotlight the talents of local and regional artists who have made a significant impact within and beyond the borders.

Joey Yow, director of the CLC Performing Arts Center and the new program coordinator for the Cultural Thursdays program, expressed his excitement about the upcoming season.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Cultural Thursdays has always been a cornerstone of our commitment to fostering global citizenship and cultural appreciation,” he said. “As we mark this significant milestone, we are proud to continue the tradition of engaging conversations and eye-opening experiences that inspire lifelong learning."

Since its inception, Cultural Thursdays has stood as a “beacon of enlightenment and cross-cultural appreciation,” according to organizers, inviting esteemed speakers from around the Brainerd lakes area to share their unique perspectives, experiences and insights. Through a diverse range of topics, the program aims to broaden horizons, deepen connections and inspire exploration of the world, both near and far.

Admission to Cultural Thursdays events is free and open to the public. With each session on the first Thursday of the month at noon, the series provides an opportunity for community members, students and beyond to come together and embark on a journey of discovery.

For more information about the 25th season of Cultural Thursdays, including the complete schedule of events, visit: www.clcmn.edu/cultural-thursday/ .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Brainerd man to serve over 3 years in prison for 2021 fatal Baxter crash
6m ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Happy Dancing Turtle logo
Local
Happy Dancing Turtle offers nature classes for 4 and 5 year old kids
1h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd City Hall 1.JPG
Local
Brainerd park board meets Sept. 12
3h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A deer eating plants in a yard.
Local
Ask the Master Gardener: A fence of fishing line effective in deterring deer from eating plants
9h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Knutson | U of M Extension Master Gardener
Exterior of the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport main entrances
Local
Brainerd lakes airport to resurface parking lots
23h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Lakes Triathalon
Sports
Athletics: Lakes Country Triathlon back in action this weekend
1d ago
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Headshot of Tyler Addison and fiancee
Local
Road to Recovery: ‘There’s a better life out there’
Sep 21, 2022
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke